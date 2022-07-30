ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Several Back To School Events this weekend in Savannah and surrounding areas

By Destiny Wiggins
WTGS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox28media.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Bryan, Liberty, and Evans counties return to the classroom

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, more than 10,000 students will head back to the classroom in Liberty County. It will be a more traditional year here in Liberty County – masks are optional and everyone will be face to face. Although the school does not have any major...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will be taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It helps enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The school day has officially started and the new year is now underway in Liberty County. Not only are all of the students inside with the teachers but also they have extra volunteers to help out today. It always takes a little extra time to...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham County, GA
Education
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Savannah Mall#Cross Roads#Back To School#Walmart Supercenter#Forsyth Park Band Shell#Ridgeland Dtlr
wtoc.com

More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia

From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Interim SPD Chief Lenny Gunther discusses goals for department, public safety

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's new interim Chief of Police, Lenny Gunther, addressed the community for the first time at alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan's third district town hall on Monday. Chief Gunther outlined some major focus areas for the department including violence prevention/reduction, workforce development, and community outreach. “The relationship...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Candler Hospital Special Care Nursery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For 20 years, families have gone to the fourth floor of Candler Hospital to be cured, coddled and sent home complete. “I knew this is what God called me to do. I feel we are able to make a difference in families lives so that they can be comfortable with their little babies,” said Lisa Loadholt, the resource coordinator at Candler’s Special Care Nursery.
SAVANNAH, GA
hiltonheadsun.com

Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit

The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

House fire on Redwall Circle in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a fire that started on the deck of the home. Savannah Fire said it happened in the 0 block of Redwall Circle. They say the fire spread to the wall. Savannah Fire is continuing to investigate the cause of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
savannah.com

Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District

The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy