Several Back To School Events this weekend in Savannah and surrounding areas

wtoc.com
Bryan, Liberty, and Evans counties return to the classroom
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday, more than 10,000 students will head back to the classroom in Liberty County. It will be a more traditional year here in Liberty County – masks are optional and everyone will be face to face. Although the school does not have any major...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah increases pay for first responders, implements entry programs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah invested in a public safety wage increase over the weekend. That includes increase in pay, retention bonuses and more. The pay increase puts the starting salary for police officers at $50,000. The starting salary for firefighters is at $48,000, up from the...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department will be taking part in National Night Out on Tuesday. The annual community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. It helps enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back...
wtoc.com
Volunteers help out with first day of school in Liberty Co.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The school day has officially started and the new year is now underway in Liberty County. Not only are all of the students inside with the teachers but also they have extra volunteers to help out today. It always takes a little extra time to...
WTGS
Savannah neighborhoods, law enforcement to host events for National Night Out
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Tuesday is National Night Out, which is an event designed to help communities get to know law enforcement better. The national community building event is normally held on the first Tuesday in August. Neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, or various other events.
WJCL
Savannah police, Save Our Youth, WJCL 22 help get kids ready for new school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Summer break is coming to an end for Savannah-Chatham County students. In preparation for the new school year, Save Our Youth Savannah teamed up with the Savannah Police Department to hold its Back to School Summer Jam at Daffin Park on Sunday. "[People who] come out...
WTGS
AAA, governor's office collaborate with SCCPSS to launch road safety campaign
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Wednesday is the first day of school for Savannah-Chatham County Public School (SCCPSS) students, and the district is teaming up with AAA and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to launch a campaign reminding drivers about the importance of road safety in school zones.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honors native Jayda Cheaves with City of Savannah Citation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson honored Savannah native Jayda Cheaves with a City of Savannah Citation Sunday. Cheaves is a self-made entrepreneur who built her following on social media and turned it into a multi-million-dollar business. She was honored at the Nancy’s Heart Incorporated 4th Annual Back...
wtoc.com
More tiny houses open for homeless veterans in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More veterans in Chatham County now have a roof over their heads. The latest phase of the tiny home project, an initiative that kicked off nearly six years ago, is complete. That means eleven homeless veterans will now call these tiny houses home. “We have had...
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia
From blooming hydrangeas to trees dancing with Spanish moss, Savannah, Ga. embodies everything about Southern charm. There’s nothing quite like the quaint, artsy town of Savannah with its historic homes and grassy squares nestled in between the streets. Over the years, I’ve gathered a list of my must-visit places in the town. Check out these spots to visit when you plan your trip.
wtoc.com
Gospel on the Greens concert held in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of the new school year is merely hours away for some school districts. So, several organizations gathered in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies and celebrate the end of summer. The First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Nancy’s Heart Incorporated, held their 4th Annual...
WTGS
Interim SPD Chief Lenny Gunther discusses goals for department, public safety
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah's new interim Chief of Police, Lenny Gunther, addressed the community for the first time at alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan's third district town hall on Monday. Chief Gunther outlined some major focus areas for the department including violence prevention/reduction, workforce development, and community outreach. “The relationship...
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Candler Hospital Special Care Nursery
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For 20 years, families have gone to the fourth floor of Candler Hospital to be cured, coddled and sent home complete. “I knew this is what God called me to do. I feel we are able to make a difference in families lives so that they can be comfortable with their little babies,” said Lisa Loadholt, the resource coordinator at Candler’s Special Care Nursery.
hiltonheadsun.com
Availability of affordable housing reaches critical deficit
The local housing market is on a collision course with local workers’ paychecks, and that’s a problem for Southern Beaufort County’s tourist industry. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, “affordable housing is … housing on which the occupant is paying no more than 30% of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.”
Chatham Co. police to reactivate school zone cameras this week
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Thousands of students are getting ready to head back to school this week, and police are cracking down on speeders in school zones. The Chatham County Police Department is reminding drivers that speed cameras are reactivating in school zones this Wednesday. The cameras will turn on one hour before the […]
wtoc.com
Parents concerned about construction on James E. Bacon Elementary School in Wayne Co.
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids in the Wayne County School System are set to return to class on Friday, but James E. Bacon Elementary School is under construction and won’t be able to house students. As a result, student will be spread out across three separate campuses, which one parent says raises major concerns.
wtoc.com
House fire on Redwall Circle in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a fire that started on the deck of the home. Savannah Fire said it happened in the 0 block of Redwall Circle. They say the fire spread to the wall. Savannah Fire is continuing to investigate the cause of the...
savannah.com
Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District
The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
wtoc.com
Partial lane closure may impact Beaufort Co. drivers
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Drivers in Beaufort County are warned of some partial lane closures happening on Highway 170 on Monday. From 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left turn lane on Highway 170, to Highway 21, will be partially closed. JS Construction will be performing utility improvements along Highway 170.
