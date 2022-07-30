Birmingham City Schools expanding free in-school mental health services for students this school year

www.wbrc.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
wbrc.com
Pell City High School students start mental health podcast
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Sem;Colon is a mental health awareness project organized by students at Pell City High School. Their goal is to address the increase in depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts amongst teenagers and pre-teen students. Founder Anna Claire Hathorn says this all started as she searched for...
wbrc.com
Conflict resolution program gears up for new school year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of the new school year, a conflict resolution program creator said he was excited about changes they’d seen in students since opening permanent offices at certain schools the previous year. “Since we got the office here, it was 45 days we’ve been here and...
wbrc.com
Educators stocking up for new school year at teacher supply store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students may still have over a week before school starts, but many teachers are already back in the classroom. Officials with Parent-Teacher Store USA in Hoover said teachers have been coming in non-stop for the last week. Owner Kelly Lamkin said they have seen some teachers...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School District begins new school year with big change for teachers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s the final countdown for public schools in the area. Classes begin August 10 for Tuscaloosa City Schools and leaders there are busy making sure all goes well on day one. With 21 public schools and 11,000 students, there’s a lot to get done before...
wbrc.com
New technology in school buses adds extra layer of safety
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Transportation South in Pelham works with almost every school district in Alabama with school buses, and this time of the year is very busy for them. Owner and President, Bucky Law, said his crews help maintain older buses and get new buses ready to hit the road.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools shares updated meal prices, policies
Shelby County Schools has announced the prices and policies regarding free and reduced-price meals that are served in schools under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. The meal prices increased this year for the first time in six years by 25 cents for full-pay students and adults...
wbrc.com
Greater Birmingham YMCA holding job fair for afterschool counselors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham will be hosting a job fair for afterschool counselors on Wednesday August 3, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Hoover YMCA. If you apply ahead of time, interviews will be offered on the spot. “When you work for the...
Jefferson County Department of Health shares stance on mask recommendations in schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the CDC, 57 of Alabama’s 67 counties are considered high risk for community spread of COVID-19. With COVID cases rising, the CDC recommends that everyone wear masks indoors and on public transportation. The Jefferson County Department of Health says there will not be a mask mandate put into action, but […]
Jefferson County Commission to give $55,700 grant to Birmingham Public Libraries
Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson has announced the commission will give a $55,700 grant to support the eight libraries in her district - East Ensley, Five Points West, Smithfield, West End, Titusville, Avondale, Powderly and Southside libraries. Tyson will present the check at the Titusville Branch Library at 4:00 p.m....
wbrc.com
8th annual Hoover City Dad Brigade
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Dads all across Hoover showed up and worked hard for the Eighth Annual Hoover City Dad Brigade on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The Dad Brigade is an annual opportunity for volunteers to help spruce up the Hoover City Schools before the start of the school year.
wbrc.com
Hoover High School Fine Arts Center gets the green light following higher construction costs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School performing arts students will soon have a new home. The $15.4 million project was given the green light at Monday’s Board of Education Meeting. The project was tabled earlier this year because of high construction cost caused by inflation. The original lowest...
wbrc.com
From the newsroom to the classroom
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers are heading back for work for Birmingham City Schools including Josh Hughes, formerly a WBRC FOX6 News editor, who will be a new social studies teacher at Woodlawn High School. No doubt he has some nervous jitters that come from starting something new, but also because he’s doing what he’s always wanted to do and that is bitter sweet for all of us here at WBRC.
wbrc.com
School supply parking ticket donation program starts in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s now your chance to receive a little mercy on those unpaid parking tickets in Tuscaloosa if you bring in some school supplies for the local school districts. As of Monday, only a handful of folks had taken advantage of the program based on what...
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
alreporter.com
Shelby County teacher proselytized students, says Freedom From Religion Foundation
A Shelby County teacher has been warned against promoting Christianity at Calera High School after school officials were alerted by the Freedom From Religion Foundation about his activities. FFRF, a watchdog organization that seeks to prevent any promotion of religion within the government, says a concerned parent notified them that...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham gives boost to The World Police and Fire Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday, the City of Birmingham agreed to give $2 million to the Word Police and Fire Games Federation to help with their facilitation of the sporting event in the summer of 2025. “Coming on the heels of having hosted The World Games 2022, this is yet...
WLWT 5
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
280living.com
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Free firearm training classes begin in Alabama
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources created a free Introduction to Handgun classes to teach people about firearm safety.
