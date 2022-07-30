ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers announced for $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
The numbers have been drawn in the Mega Millions jaw-dropping $1.28 billion jackpot prize — the third largest in U.S. history.

Friday’s winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36, and 13 The mega millions ball was 14.

It’s unclear yet if there were any lucky winners defying the 1 in 303 million odds to claim the life-changing prize .

Winners have the option to receive the $1.28 billion over the course of 29 years, or a lump sum of $747.2 million cash prize, which ends up being $457.5 million after taxes.

After 29 consecutive drawings in a row since the last jackpot was won on April 15, the jackpot soared to the second-largest in Mega Millions history.

Friday’s jackpot was so massive that it was breaking ticket vendor signs in New York City, which only have three digit slots followed by a sign that reads “millions.” One Manhattan deli employee guessed that ticket sales were as much as 35 percent of usual sales ahead of the drawing.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion in October 2018.

New York Post

