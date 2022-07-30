Luis Castillo traded to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, the radio voice of the Dodgers for nearly seven decades, has died. He was 94. Scully’s velvety voice and smooth story-telling style made him one of the most beloved figures in the history of the Dodgers’ franchise. After earning a degree from Fordham University, where he also helped found student radio station WFUV, he began work on the Brooklyn Dodgers’ broadcasts in 1950. He accompanied the team west when it moved to Los Angeles following the 1957 season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO