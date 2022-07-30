ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Spencer Rattler lands on Walter Camp Award watch list

WLTX.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Markee Anderson commits to USC Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks continue to add powerful names to their 2023 recruiting Class. Dorman four-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson announced his commtiment to South Carolina on Sunday during a ceremony at Kingdom Builders Baptist Church in Spartanburg. He plans to enroll in January. A...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Two Midlands high school volleyball stars earned Gold medals this summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two high school volleyball stars in the Midlands can now call themselves gold medalists. In the 2022 Cazova Volleyball Championships, Cardinal Newman volleyball player Anna Gillens and Blythewood High School volleyball player Jala Dixon each won two gold medals, as members of the US Virgin Island under 21 Junior team and the under 19 youth team.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
WLTX.com

Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

More heat, humidity today, small chance of storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Typical summer weather is forecast to stick around for the next several days. It will be hot, humid, and there will be at least a small chance for some rain each day. Air temperatures will be in the middle 90s. Heat index values will continue to be in the triple digits during the afternoon hours.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy