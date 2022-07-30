Riders have mixed feelings when it comes to CATS schedule changes

www.fox46.com
CATS holding pop-up, virtual meetings ahead of changes to routes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Riders can give their feedback regarding the Charlotte Area Transit System’s upcoming services modifications due to bus operator shortages. CATS is offering pop-up and virtual meetings ahead of the Monday, Aug. 15 adjustment to how often buses and the LYNX blue line runs. The...
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
24 Hours of Booty Starts Tonight
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Lancaster School board member...
Too loud? That’s an issue Seversville neighbors are dealing with
On any given day, the Seversville neighborhood is a quiet but growing place. But on the weekends, it’s a different story.
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. A WBTV hidden camera investigation found roughly half of the fareboxes used to punch tickets and collect money aren’t working properly. The numbers are backed up by riders and drivers who have told WBTV the problem has existed for months without a fix.
Camp North End responds to heat complaints at popular exhibits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Axios) - Camp North End exhibits will be a lot cooler moving forward, temperature-wise. Following complaints of high temperatures at its exhibits, Camp North End will provide air conditioning for future exhibitions. Driving the news: Recently, Crayola IDEAworks closed its interactive exhibit in Camp North End early...
2 new Black-owned breweries in Charlotte aim to change industry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the craft beer industry expands in Charlotte, one untapped market is about to emerge. It’s been three years since Charlotte — a city with than 30 craft breweries — has had a Black-owned brewery. Three Spirits Brewery was Charlotte’s only Black-owned brewery. It opened in 2016 but closed three years later without explanation.
National Night Out promotes neighborhood camaraderie across Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Since Tuesday is National Night Out; Queen City News wanted to find out how well people know their neighbors. According to a Pew Center Research survey, most Americans either don’t know any of their neighbors or only know some. It’s not exactly like...
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there
I arrived at Mama Ricotta’s just 30 minutes after it opened on a Monday afternoon; by noon there wasn’t an empty seat in the dining room. This is something that hasn’t changed in nearly 30 years, according to owner Frank Scibelli. “It took us about five weeks to get busy, and then we were busy […] The post Mama Ricotta’s celebrates 30 years. This is what owner Frank Scibelli would order there appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction
CHARLOTTE, NC. (WBTV) – Overnight construction that hadn’t wrapped up at 6 a.m. is still causing delays and backups on parts of Interstate 85 South in Charlotte. Three of the four lanes of I-85 had been closed between Statesville Avenue up to Sugar Creek Road, causing delays. Construction...
Clowns? Yes, clowns are roaming the streets of Belmont
“Well, It’s about the smile, it’s about the smile. That’s all it is,” said Cluck. (Yes, Cluck.) Clowns? Yes, clowns are roaming the streets of Belmont. ‘Guardian caps’ used at training camp to protect …. Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers’ cornerback Jaycee …. Community hopes...
Map: Where pedestrians are being killed on Charlotte’s streets
Crossing from East Boulevard to West Boulevard, there’s an immediate shift in pedestrian infrastructure: the sidewalk grows narrower and closer to traffic, the crosswalks farther and farther apart, and the pace of traffic picks up. From 2008 to 2020, there were no pedestrian deaths on East Boulevard. On and around West Boulevard, there were five. […] The post Map: Where pedestrians are being killed on Charlotte’s streets appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CMS working to fill hundreds of positions ahead of school year
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
Gov. Cooper is trying to lure Music Midtown to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is trying to lure a popular music festival to North Carolina. Cooper tweeted that North Carolina is ready to welcome Music Midtown to the state saying he could ensure a "fun and safe" festival. Organizers on Monday posted that "due to circumstances beyond...
New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
Concord Mills Announces New List of Retailers
Concord Mills today announced the additions of a variety of unique new retailers, of which some are now open and others are coming soon to North Carolina’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination. In addition to the added retailers and services, Concord Mills has unveiled a ridesharing pickup zone...
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
