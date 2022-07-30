Overnight Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Green Country

www.newson6.com
Early-Morning Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an early-morning blaze that broke out at a home on Tuesday, according to fire officials. TFD officials say the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Officials say nobody was inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters say...
Asphalt Project Begins On Stretch Of 96th Street In Owasso
Construction on a busy stretch of 96th Street North in Owasso is expected to get underway on Monday. The City of Owasso says it is a temporary project before permanent repairs happen in 2024. The city says delays to your commute could happen as road crews prepare to lay new...
Henryetta Man Drowns At Lake Eufaula
A Henryetta man drowned in Lake Eufaula. Troopers say they found 66-year-old David Duvall's boat abandoned in the water Monday afternoon about 2 miles away from the boat ramp at Gentry Creek Park. They recovered his body Tuesday morning and say he was not wearing a life jacket. This is...
Three Suspects Identified By Police In Sand Springs High-Speed Pursuit
We're taking a closer look at the route three suspects accused of running from police, then ditching the stolen car and hiding for seven hours, before being arrested Monday. The pursuit started in Sand Springs, went down Highway 97, onto 412 toward the lake, and got up to 90 miles an hour before the driver of the SUV stopped.
Saint Francis Health System Employees Reflect On Mass Shooting In June
TULSA, Okla. - It's now been two months since the mass shooting that left four people dead in the Natalie Building on Saint Francis' campus. People who were at Saint Francis that day tell News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers how they're coping with the Tulsa tragedy.
Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody
Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa Dream Center Host Back-To-School Denim Drive
Woodland Hills Mall is hosting its back-to-school denim drive. The "Do Good With Denim" drive is held in collaboration with the "Tulsa Dream Center." The drive aims to help students in need as they go back to school. Anyone shopping at Woodland hills can drop off any all-denim clothing items...
Three Suspects Arrested After Chase, 7 Hour Manhunt In Sand Springs
Three people are in custody after a high-speed pursuit that ended with officers searching for the suspects for seven hours. Police said after hitting police cars and nearly hitting innocent drivers, the suspects ditched the stolen SUV then hid in a wooded area near Keystone Lake. News On 6's Jordan...
17-Year-Old Dies Following Overnight Shooting On Broken Arrow Expressway
Tulsa Police said a 17-year-old driver died and another person was injured during a shooting that happened overnight on the Broken Arrow Expressway. At around 1 a.m., officers said a man was driving a stolen vehicle eastbound on the highway. Another car pulled up to the stolen vehicle, and a...
Man Accused Of Arson, Tampering Arrested In Downtown Tulsa
A man has been arrested after Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire inside a hotel linen closet. Firefighters say they put out a fire at the Double Tree Hotel near 7th and Denver downtown Saturday night when sprinklers did not come on. The TFD said it evacuated several floors after...
Cherokee Nation Working On Nearly 50 Construction Projects Across 14 Counties
The Cherokee Nation is working on nearly 50 projects across the tribe’s 14 county reservation. This is considered an unprecedented number of projects for the tribe. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says one of the biggest challenges is getting contractors to do the skilled labor. Recruitment events...
Tulsa Police Identify 17-Year-Old Killed In Rolling Gun Battle On BA Expressway
Tulsa Police identified the 17-year-old boy killed in a shooting Sunday on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Officials said Terek Chairs was killed in a gun battle between people in two cars. Tulsa police are looking for the people who were doing the shootings. Police said it’s a complicated crime scene,...
Watch: Assembly Church Outreach Pastor Discusses Back-To-School Bash
Broken Arrow Police are making sure kids in their community have what they need to return to the classroom. The department is hosting a back-to-school bash to give students supplies. Justin Weaver, the outreach pastor at the assembly church where the even is taking place, joined News On 6 at...
Man Accused Of Throwing Cup Of Hot Coffee At TPD Officer Arrested
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of throwing a cup of stolen coffee at an officer. According to police, employees at a gas station near I-44 and Peoria waved down an officer on Sunday and told him that Brandon Booker stole the hot drink. The officer found Booker in the...
Oklahoma Has More High Schools Aviation Programs Than Any Other State
Oklahoma now has the most high schools in the nation offering aviation curriculum. Starting this fall, 57 high schools in Oklahoma will offer aviation curriculum to their students. Some students who participate may even be able to earn a private pilot certification while in high school. News On 6's Autumn...
Sox Of Love Providing Socks & More For Oklahomans In Need
Sox of Love was started in 2016, taking socks to the homeless for Valentine's Day. They’ve since given away over 300,000 pairs of socks. “We work with schools, counselors, foster children, parents, we work with women that are transitioning from prison,” said Tamara Nelson, founder of Sox of Love.
Students Graduate From New Child Development Program
Some second and third graders just graduated from a new Tulsa program that takes a different approach to teaching. "Project Teach" launched eight weeks ago. It's a child development program led by retired black educators and focuses on strengthening students' reading skills, as well as their emotional and mental well-being.
