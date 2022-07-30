ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcalester, OK

Overnight Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Green Country

By Chinh Doan
News On 6
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Early-Morning Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home

Tulsa firefighters battled an early-morning blaze that broke out at a home on Tuesday, according to fire officials. TFD officials say the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Officials say nobody was inside the home when the fire started. Firefighters say...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Asphalt Project Begins On Stretch Of 96th Street In Owasso

Construction on a busy stretch of 96th Street North in Owasso is expected to get underway on Monday. The City of Owasso says it is a temporary project before permanent repairs happen in 2024. The city says delays to your commute could happen as road crews prepare to lay new...
OWASSO, OK
News On 6

Henryetta Man Drowns At Lake Eufaula

A Henryetta man drowned in Lake Eufaula. Troopers say they found 66-year-old David Duvall's boat abandoned in the water Monday afternoon about 2 miles away from the boat ramp at Gentry Creek Park. They recovered his body Tuesday morning and say he was not wearing a life jacket. This is...
HENRYETTA, OK
News On 6

Three Suspects Identified By Police In Sand Springs High-Speed Pursuit

We're taking a closer look at the route three suspects accused of running from police, then ditching the stolen car and hiding for seven hours, before being arrested Monday. The pursuit started in Sand Springs, went down Highway 97, onto 412 toward the lake, and got up to 90 miles an hour before the driver of the SUV stopped.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenpool, OK
City
Peoria, OK
City
Broken Arrow, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Mcalester, OK
News On 6

Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody

Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

Woodland Hills Mall, Tulsa Dream Center Host Back-To-School Denim Drive

Woodland Hills Mall is hosting its back-to-school denim drive. The "Do Good With Denim" drive is held in collaboration with the "Tulsa Dream Center." The drive aims to help students in need as they go back to school. Anyone shopping at Woodland hills can drop off any all-denim clothing items...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Three Suspects Arrested After Chase, 7 Hour Manhunt In Sand Springs

Three people are in custody after a high-speed pursuit that ended with officers searching for the suspects for seven hours. Police said after hitting police cars and nearly hitting innocent drivers, the suspects ditched the stolen SUV then hid in a wooded area near Keystone Lake. News On 6's Jordan...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Green Country#Power Pole#Ac
News On 6

17-Year-Old Dies Following Overnight Shooting On Broken Arrow Expressway

Tulsa Police said a 17-year-old driver died and another person was injured during a shooting that happened overnight on the Broken Arrow Expressway. At around 1 a.m., officers said a man was driving a stolen vehicle eastbound on the highway. Another car pulled up to the stolen vehicle, and a...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Arson, Tampering Arrested In Downtown Tulsa

A man has been arrested after Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire inside a hotel linen closet. Firefighters say they put out a fire at the Double Tree Hotel near 7th and Denver downtown Saturday night when sprinklers did not come on. The TFD said it evacuated several floors after...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News On 6

Man Accused Of Throwing Cup Of Hot Coffee At TPD Officer Arrested

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of throwing a cup of stolen coffee at an officer. According to police, employees at a gas station near I-44 and Peoria waved down an officer on Sunday and told him that Brandon Booker stole the hot drink. The officer found Booker in the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Has More High Schools Aviation Programs Than Any Other State

Oklahoma now has the most high schools in the nation offering aviation curriculum. Starting this fall, 57 high schools in Oklahoma will offer aviation curriculum to their students. Some students who participate may even be able to earn a private pilot certification while in high school. News On 6's Autumn...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Sox Of Love Providing Socks & More For Oklahomans In Need

Sox of Love was started in 2016, taking socks to the homeless for Valentine's Day. They’ve since given away over 300,000 pairs of socks. “We work with schools, counselors, foster children, parents, we work with women that are transitioning from prison,” said Tamara Nelson, founder of Sox of Love.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Students Graduate From New Child Development Program

Some second and third graders just graduated from a new Tulsa program that takes a different approach to teaching. "Project Teach" launched eight weeks ago. It's a child development program led by retired black educators and focuses on strengthening students' reading skills, as well as their emotional and mental well-being.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy