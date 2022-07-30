JACKPOT: $1.28B Mega Millions prize won overnight; Check winning numbers from Friday night’s drawing

www.click2houston.com
Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $660 million. The numbers drawn were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 and the gold Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 3X. That means Tuesday night's jackpot will be worth $790 million, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot ever, according to the Mega Millions website.
9 Mega Millions tickets were a Mega Ball short of winning it all
A small number of people came close to winning the $830 million payout in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, but they fell one ball short of cashing in on the massive jackpot — and the estimated prize for Friday night's drawing has grown to over a billion dollars.
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday. “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions...
Did Anyone Win Mega Millions $830M Jackpot on Tuesday? Results Revealed
Find out whether anyone collected the astonishing $830 Mega Millions jackpot that was available on Tuesday.
Mega Millions reveals winning numbers for $1.28 billion jackpot
The drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history took place Friday night. The winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14. It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated to hit $1.28 billion by...
Mega Millions: When is the next drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot?
The Mega Millions prize fund surpassed $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the jackpot has crossed this threshold in the lottery game's two-decade-long history. With an estimated $1.1 billion promised to at least one lucky winner, the game's current pot is almost as large as record amounts won in 2018 and 2021. Those years, players whose ticket numbers matched the figures drawn by Mega Millions administrators were awarded roughly $1.05 billion and $1.5 billion.The next drawing is set to take place on Friday, July 29, at 11 p.m. ET. It will be the 13th to take place since...
No big winner, Mega Millions jackpot jumps to more than a billion dollars
MIAMI - If you woke up Wednesday morning thinking you'd be a millionaire because you hit the Mega Millions jackpot, sorry. No one hit all five numbers plus the Mega Ball number, so the jackpot has rolled over and is now $1.025 billion. This is only the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. The winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66 and the Mega Ball number was 15. If there is a winner of the multi-state Mega Millions in the next drawing on Friday, they can choose to get...
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $630M
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to increase after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday. The upcoming jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing reached $630 million, according to the Mega Millions website on Wednesday. The jackpot has been growing for four months, and rose after when no winner...
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winners Tuesday. Here's how to play
The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is over $1 billion after no one won the top prize Tuesday night. Friday night's drawing is listed at $1.02 billion, making it the third time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. ...
No winner in massive $830M Mega Millions drawing, jackpot swells to over $1B
The Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn on Tuesday, but no one matched the winning six-digit combination. Now, the jackpot has increased to a whopping $1.02 billion. The jackpot has become worth so much because no winner has been declared since April, when the prize started off at $20 million. There have now been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.
Raising Cane's buys another round of Mega Millions tickets for its employees
Top executives at Raising Cane's bought another batch of tickets for all 50,000 employees to give them a second chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot after no winning tickets were sold in the over $1 billion lottery drawing earlier this week. The Louisiana fast-food chain made headlines this week...
Mega Millions numbers drawn then website crashes
If you were having trouble checking your Mega Millions ticket, you're not alone. The website has been crashing ever since Friday night's drawing. (7-29-22)
Mega Millions Live Results for 07/29/22, Friday Jackpot Was $1.28 Billion
Friday night's 07/29/22 Mega Millions jackpot had a cash-value option worth $747.2 million.
