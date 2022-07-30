JACKPOT: $1.28B Mega Millions prize won overnight; Check winning numbers from Friday night’s drawing

MIAMI - If you woke up Wednesday morning thinking you'd be a millionaire because you hit the Mega Millions jackpot, sorry. No one hit all five numbers plus the Mega Ball number, so the jackpot has rolled over and is now $1.025 billion. This is only the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. The winning numbers were 7-29-60-63-66 and the Mega Ball number was 15. If there is a winner of the multi-state Mega Millions in the next drawing on Friday, they can choose to get...

