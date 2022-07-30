Slack, Amaral force if-necessary title game

www.woonsocketcall.com
addictedtovacation.com
15 Unique Things To Do In Providence, Rhode Island
Finding unusual culture in Providence is not difficult if you know where to look, but without the right guide, many visitors feel lost. There are plenty of tourist destinations in RI and choosing between historical museums and botanical garden centers can be overwhelming. To discover the inside scoop of Providence, you have to probe deeper.
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
Look Up! Fearless Paratroopers Fill Rhode Island Skies This Saturday
If you're driving through South County, Rhode Island, this weekend and see hundreds of paratroopers dropping from the skies, it's not a military invasion. It's the long-awaited return of Rhode Island Leapfest, hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard. Never heard of Leapfest? Well, it is an annual international competition...
Westport Man Takes Thrilling Ride in Monster Truck at 73 Years Old
Westport native Bob Butler has been a massive fan of Monster Trucks for decades, and over the years, he has formed long-lasting relationships with many drivers that fans look up to. Recently, he got the chance to ride shotgun with one of the most famous monster truck drivers in the country. Known for his tank called the Grave Digger, monster truck driver Dennis Anderson gave Butler the thrill of a lifetime.
ABC6.com
Aquapalooza returns to Potters Cove Saturday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — The long-running Rhode Island tradition, Aquapalooza, returns Saturday. The event draws thousands of boaters, providing a party atmosphere on the water. This year, with no restrictions like we’ve seen in years past, law enforcement expect a big turnout and plan to have a zero tolerance...
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in American in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
ABC6.com
Local priest taken off administrative leave, reassigned to church in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — A local priest placed on administrative leave at a Barrington Catholic Church in February is back on the job after the Diocese of Providence confirmed Fr. Eric Silva was reassigned to St. Thomas in Narragansett. Silva was the former assistant pastor at St. Luke’s in...
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
ABC6.com
Car slams into pool in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway. Police said the driver went through a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Wareham cop pleads to punching senior
A Wareham Police officer on suspension admitted to sufficient facts Monday in Edgartown District Court on a charge of assault and battery, amended down from assault and battery on an elder or disabled person. Ryan Turner, 40, of Taunton, was given a continuation without a finding for one year, probation,...
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
ABC6.com
Two boats sank during Aquapalooza, police say
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police confirmed to ABC 6 that two boats sunk during Aquapalooza over the weekend. This comes as annually thousands of boaters headed to the waters at Potters Cove off Prudence Island. Two men were also arrested during the event, police said. Portsmouth police said...
Dozens of cars ransacked in Barrington, Jamestown
Police are warning Rhode Islanders to remain vigilant after more than 80 cars were broken into in two communities overnight.
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
1 hurt in Cranston shooting
Cranston police said they got a call around 11 p.m. that someone approached the Mica Avenue home and fired multiple shots.
ecori.org
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
whatsupnewp.com
Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
whatsupnewp.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
whdh.com
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
