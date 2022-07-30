⚽ Tiger men sign 10 more for 2022 season

hayspost.com
WICHITA – Palmer Hutchison homered and Ben McLaughlin hit a three-run double in a key five-run fourth inning and the Hays Larks advance to single-elimination bracket play at the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series after a 6-1 win over the Lonestar (TX) Kraken Monday night at Eck Stadium.
HUTCHINSON - The Hays Larks were shaky defensively and it was too much to overcome as they lost 6-3 to the Seattle (WA) Studs Saturday night at in the NBC World Series at Hobart-Detter Field. The Larks (35-9) committed three errors in the game which ended around 1 a.m. after...
HAYS, Kansas — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther...
Former Hays High standout Dylan Ruder is headed to Wisconsin. Ruder will continue has basketball career at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Ruder attended Kansas Wesleyan following his HHS career but didn't play for the Coyotes. Ruder was 5A All-State as a senior during the 2019-20 season and helped the Indians...
Community leaders and elected officials went on a tour of the three of the newest buildings on the Fort Hays State University campus on Tuesday. The Community Cruise, which is used to raise awareness among Ellis County leaders of community issues, had been an annual event, but this is the first Cruise since the onset of the pandemic.
After nearly a decade empty, the former home of Carlos O’Kelly’s, 4107 Vine, is set to become the new home of the Hays’ Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. Currently, the clinic in the Hadley Center, 207B E. Seventh, operates under the direction of the Robert J. Dole...
Hays is has long been known for its beautiful red brick streets in the downtown area and the older parts of town. But when it comes to repairs on those streets, the city somehow got into the routine of using concrete for the work, according to Toby Dougherty, city manager.
For the most updated list of community events, check the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau website.
Businesses and organizations in northwest Kansas can now apply for a spring or summer 2023 intern from Fort Hays State University through the FHSU/Dane G. Hansen Internship program. A Dane G. Hansen Foundation grant made 25 paid internships possible for next spring and summer. Applications from employers will be accepted...
Fort Hays State University presented its inaugural Tiger Gear on Friday Community Partner of the Year award to Sunflower Bank. Tiger Gear on Friday is a celebration of the innovative, determined, and caring people that make Tiger Nation unique. TGOF is a partnership involving several on-campus organizations, businesses, and community organizations in the Hays community.
U.S. District Court judge had ruled in favor of FHSU. A former female instructor has filed an appeal in a case against Fort Hays State University that alleges age and sex discrimination. Carolyn Anderson was a temporary instructor in the Department of Economics, Finance and Accounting at FHSU from 2014...
Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Commerce Parkway in Hays will be closed to through traffic for pavement repairs at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing. Work should be complete and the road back open to traffic by 8 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 785-628-7350.
The Hays Salvation Army has fans to give away thanks to a donation from Westlake Ace Hardware in Hays and their customers. During the month of June, Ace offered a purchase round-up to help raise money to buy fans for the Salvation Army. Ace was able to purchase 48 fans...
