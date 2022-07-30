Accomplished Business Leader Enters Race for Mayor of Naperville, Seeks to Unite Community

www.positivelynaperville.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
Chicago Sports and Entertainment Career Fair on 8/5Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Bears Spending Billions To Leave TownJim RyanChicago, IL
Related
Naperville’s Amy Chavez Is Resigning Her DuPage County Board Seat
DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez is resigning from her District 5 seat on the board, with her last day set as August 16, 2022. The Naperville resident shared in a Facebook post that she made the decision mainly due to an out-of-state job opportunity for her husband. “Timing was...
New Developments to Watch in Naperville
On this Business Forward, Kaylin Risvold, President and CEO of the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce, sits down with Christine D. Jeffries, President of the Naperville Development Partnership at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar to discuss some exciting new developments to watch in Naperville. Watch to hear more about what’s currently happening with the East Ogden Corridor and learn about some exciting new happenings along Route 59 in Naperville.
positivelynaperville.com
DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation
In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
northaurora.org
North Aurora Days 2022 Information and Schedule
🔵🟠🟤 𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗛 𝗔𝗨𝗥𝗢𝗥𝗔 𝗗𝗔𝗬𝗦 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 🔵🟠🟤. 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republican Darren Bailey facing backlash for saying Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in 2017 Facebook video
CHICAGO — Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is facing backlash after saying the horrors of the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare” to abortion. On Tuesday, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, released an ad highlighting antisemitic comments made by Bailey during his 2017 run for a seat in the Illinois House. The […]
wheaton.il.us
Public Hearing Aug. 8 on Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan Final Draft
The City Council will hold a public hearing to collect feedback on the Final Draft - Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 at Wheaton City Hall, 303 W. Wesley St. You can attend in person or by Zoom. Visit the City's Roosevelt Road Corridor Plan webpage for the link to join the meeting via Zoom and more information on this project.
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Prince on changing perception of Gary
Moving the needle in a city like Gary, Indiana is no easy task. But since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found uncommon success. Around IN Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more.
Discover celebrates grand opening of Chatham call center, community center
Taking a stroll down the Soul Train line is a rite of passage for new hires at Discover in Chatham.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
UpRising Bakery owner says village discriminated against her after business was vandalized prior to drag show
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - An Illinois bakery owner states that she and her business are facing discrimination from her local government after being targeted with what she considers a hate crime. Corinna Bendel Sac's UpRising Bakery and Cafe in the village of Lake in the Hills, Ill., has...
Owner of bakery claims discrimination after village orders cancelation of events
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — The owner of a suburban bakery said village officials are discriminating against her business. Saturday, Corinna Sac, owner of Uprising Bakery and Café in Lake in the Hills, posted a video on Facebook and said the business received a letter from the village and ordered it to stop hosting […]
napervilleparks.org
DuPage River Park Bridge Closure August 4
Naperville Park District plans to repair part of the bridge along the DuPage River Trail at DuPage River Park, located at 808 Royce Road in Naperville. The bridge will be closed beginning Thursday, August 4 to allow efficient repair of the bridge. “Trail Closed Ahead” signs will be posted at several locations to alert trail users of the closure. The work is expected to be completed by August 6.
kanecountyconnects.com
Save the Date! Kane County Confidential Document Shredding August 13
Save the date for the annual Kane County Shredding Event for confidential documents on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 a.m. - 12 noon (rain or shine). This event is NOT for business shredding. The event will be held at 540 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, IL 60174 and any Kane...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should either
Chicago police vehicle on roadPhoto by Arvell Dorsey Jr. (Creative Commons) The hypocrisy stinks pretty bad in Chicago. Why? Several police-driven vehicles used to take Mayor Lori Lightfoot from place to place around Chicago have reportedly racked up multiple traffic tickets that have gone unpaid despite the mayor's distinct cry for stricter speed cameras in the city.
97zokonline.com
There’s A Good Reason This City Is The Fastest Growing In Illinois
Ever wondered what the fastest growing city in Illinois was? I think we can answer that!. I've lived in Rockford, Illinois my entire life. I know, sounds kinda sad considering there's a big ol' world out there to see. That just means more vacations for me to sightsee! From living here for 25 years, I can definitely tell you Rockford is not the fastest growing city in Illinois. That's not a bad thing, but it could definitely get to the top, eventually, if the city really focused on growing residency than anything!
1470 WMBD
Democratic Party battle leads to state party chair’s ouster
CHICAGO, Ill. – The chairperson of the Democratic Party of Illinois is apparently out. Just two years after she ousted now-former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, Robin Kelly reportedly has been forced out of the job. Chicago media outlets report Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has waged a party battle ahead of a gathering Saturday.
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago 911 dispatcher resigns, blasts Lightfoot's 'lies and corruption': 'I don't stand for that'
CHICAGO - A Chicago 911 dispatcher said Tuesday he has resigned from his job over what he sees as a lack of support for law enforcement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials. Keith Thornton Jr., joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the lawlessness and out-of-control crime that...
wmay.com
Amazon Workers In Joliet Allege Racially Hostile Workplace
Workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Joliet have filed a federal human rights complaint, alleging a racially hostile workplace environment. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filing alleges that workers of color at the Joliet warehouse have been subjected to racist death threats written on bathroom walls, Confederate imagery on coworkers’ clothing, and a lack of action on the part of management to address those concerns.
spotonillinois.com
Kim Foxx fiddles as Chicago crumbles
Editor's note: This article was first published by Prairie State WireKim Foxx, the Cook County prosecutor who won't prosecute, has an agenda, but it's not equal justice for all under the law. And instead of holding Foxx to account for not doing her job, current Attorney General Kwame...
Suburb won't do parade this Labor Day weekend
While the parade at this September’s Buffalo Grove Days festival has been canceled, village leaders have found other ways for the community to gather and celebrate the Labor Day weekend.
Comments / 4