Luis Castillo traded to Mariners by Reds for 4 prospects

Vin Scully, the longtime Dodgers play-by-play announcer considered by many to be the king of his profession, has died. He was 94.
The Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed Scully’s death through its official social media.
Also for years a national announcer of baseball for NBC, football and golf for CBS and baseball for CBS Radio, Scully endeared himself to fans through 67 seasons with the Dodgers, a record for one broadcaster with one team in any sport. In 2010, the American Sportscasters Assn. named Scully the greatest sportscaster of...
