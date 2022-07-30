ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg Hillcats drop fourth straight to Delmarva

The end of July could not have come at a better time for the Lynchburg Hillcats as they dropped their fourth straight to the Delmarva Shorebirds. The Hillcats (11-19) won only eight games in the month of July after dropping Sunday’s game to Delmarva (13-17) by a score of 7-2.
LYNCHBURG, VA
VMI’s Snyder, Soderholm named to Stats FCS Preseason All-America First Team

Stats Perform announced its FCS Preseason All-America Team on Monday, with VMI’s Stone Snyder and Robert Soderholm both earning first-team honors. A two-time Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Snyder has been a finalist for the Buck Buchanan FCS Defensive Player of the Year award the last two seasons, and was named an All-American by five organizations, including Stats Perform, after the Fall 2021 campaign. This marks the third Preseason All-American honor this year for Snyder (Bluebloods, Athlon).
LEXINGTON, VA
‘Inspiring the Future’ seminar for female athletes puts focus on physical and mental health

When Skylar Napier was a youth, mental health wasn’t discussed. When life was difficult for her, she found solace in sports. Today, with prominent female athletes like U.S. gymnast Simone Biles and tennis superstar Naomi Osaka sharing struggles with their own mental health publicly, it seems like mental health is finally the focus of kitchen table chats and locker room conversation.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Lime Kiln adds Scott Miller to Watkins Family Hour show

Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington has added Scott Miller as the opener for the Watkins Family Hour show on Saturday, Aug. 13. Recently inducted to the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter Scott Miller returned to his native Virginia to tend the family farm while continuing to release and perform new music informed by that rural area, history, and Appalachia.
LEXINGTON, VA
Unite the Right fifth anniversary marked with photo exhibit, presentation, walking tour

A photo installation is planned on the Downtown Mall to mark the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right event that took place in Charlottesville. “The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville through Portraits of Community Resilience” exhibit’s creator, local photojournalist and artist Ézé Amos, will lead the events that are open to all. Amos is a documentary photographer who immigrated to Charlottesville in 2008.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlottesville: What do you want from the next police chief?

The City of Charlottesville is seeking public input on what character traits community members are looking for in the next Charlottesville police department chief. POLIHIRE, a Washington, D.C.-based search firm, has launched a survey to gather feedback from the community. Results of the survey will be analyzed, and the results will help the firm and the city manager as they begin to create the best profile to begin accepting applications for the position and start the interview process.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Route 810 reopens in Albemarle County

Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) is now open to through traffic in Albemarle County after crews finished a project to replace the bridge over the Rock Bar Branch in Crozet. State force bridge crews closed the road May 23 to replace the superstructure and make repairs to the substructure, but maintained a pedestrian bridge for walkers, runners, and bicyclists.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Are local county fairs welcoming to Democrats? Not so much around here

Last week’s controversy with a Confederate flag display at the Augusta County Fair reminded me of my last visit to the Rockingham County Fair back in 2016. My wife and I were here for the Justin Moore concert, the two of us being the rare liberal Democrats who like country music. We had decent seats in the main section, which unfortunately gave us a better view of a group of idiot teens parading back and forth in front of us with an oversized Trump 2016 flag, and hurling misogynistic insults aimed at Hillary Clinton and Democrats in general.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
City police department monitoring chatter for Unite the Right anniversary weekend

With the anniversary of the violent events of August 2017 approaching, the City of Charlottesville is monitoring potential threats for the Unite the Right anniversary weekend Aug. 11-13. The Charlottesville Police Department is constantly monitoring potential activity. At this time, there are no specific credible threats. The Charlottesville Police Department...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta County: Motorcyclist dead from injuries in weekend crash

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road in Augusta County on Saturday at 11:08 a.m. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle was traveling south on Route 42 when it entered a curve and crossed the double yellow line. It then struck a northbound 2012 Honda Pilot. The impact of the crash caused the operator of the motorcycle to slide across the roadway and strike a guardrail.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

