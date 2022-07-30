augustafreepress.com
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg Hillcats drop fourth straight to Delmarva
The end of July could not have come at a better time for the Lynchburg Hillcats as they dropped their fourth straight to the Delmarva Shorebirds. The Hillcats (11-19) won only eight games in the month of July after dropping Sunday’s game to Delmarva (13-17) by a score of 7-2.
Augusta Free Press
VMI’s Snyder, Soderholm named to Stats FCS Preseason All-America First Team
Stats Perform announced its FCS Preseason All-America Team on Monday, with VMI’s Stone Snyder and Robert Soderholm both earning first-team honors. A two-time Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Snyder has been a finalist for the Buck Buchanan FCS Defensive Player of the Year award the last two seasons, and was named an All-American by five organizations, including Stats Perform, after the Fall 2021 campaign. This marks the third Preseason All-American honor this year for Snyder (Bluebloods, Athlon).
Augusta Free Press
‘Inspiring the Future’ seminar for female athletes puts focus on physical and mental health
When Skylar Napier was a youth, mental health wasn’t discussed. When life was difficult for her, she found solace in sports. Today, with prominent female athletes like U.S. gymnast Simone Biles and tennis superstar Naomi Osaka sharing struggles with their own mental health publicly, it seems like mental health is finally the focus of kitchen table chats and locker room conversation.
Augusta Free Press
Lime Kiln adds Scott Miller to Watkins Family Hour show
Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington has added Scott Miller as the opener for the Watkins Family Hour show on Saturday, Aug. 13. Recently inducted to the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter Scott Miller returned to his native Virginia to tend the family farm while continuing to release and perform new music informed by that rural area, history, and Appalachia.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Augusta Free Press
Unite the Right fifth anniversary marked with photo exhibit, presentation, walking tour
A photo installation is planned on the Downtown Mall to mark the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right event that took place in Charlottesville. “The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville through Portraits of Community Resilience” exhibit’s creator, local photojournalist and artist Ézé Amos, will lead the events that are open to all. Amos is a documentary photographer who immigrated to Charlottesville in 2008.
Augusta Free Press
New public works director for Lexington is native of NYC, considers Virginia home
The City of Lexington has hired a new public works director. City manager Jim Halasz announced the hiring of Patrick Madigan – who will start work in September. Madigan replaces Jeff Martone who left the role in April. Madigan comes to Lexington after a career as a civil/structural engineer...
Augusta Free Press
National Weather Service: Potential high water levels on Roanoke River starting Wednesday
Water levels on the Roanoke River are expected to rise rapidly on Wednesday, Aug. 3 and may fluctuate throughout the week. Appalachian Power posted an alert today on their Facebook page for boaters and recreational users downstream of the Leesville Dam. The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: What do you want from the next police chief?
The City of Charlottesville is seeking public input on what character traits community members are looking for in the next Charlottesville police department chief. POLIHIRE, a Washington, D.C.-based search firm, has launched a survey to gather feedback from the community. Results of the survey will be analyzed, and the results will help the firm and the city manager as they begin to create the best profile to begin accepting applications for the position and start the interview process.
Augusta Free Press
Route 810 reopens in Albemarle County
Route 810 (Blackwells Hollow Road) is now open to through traffic in Albemarle County after crews finished a project to replace the bridge over the Rock Bar Branch in Crozet. State force bridge crews closed the road May 23 to replace the superstructure and make repairs to the substructure, but maintained a pedestrian bridge for walkers, runners, and bicyclists.
Augusta Free Press
‘Public health threat:’ pediatrician encourages legislation against gun violence
Dr. Kathryn Bass grew up on the southside of Chicago where the 4th of July shooting happened in Highland Park one month ago. “This is not one person’s problem. This is everyone’s problem,” Bass said of gun violence in the United States. As a pediatric surgeon, she...
Augusta Free Press
Are local county fairs welcoming to Democrats? Not so much around here
Last week’s controversy with a Confederate flag display at the Augusta County Fair reminded me of my last visit to the Rockingham County Fair back in 2016. My wife and I were here for the Justin Moore concert, the two of us being the rare liberal Democrats who like country music. We had decent seats in the main section, which unfortunately gave us a better view of a group of idiot teens parading back and forth in front of us with an oversized Trump 2016 flag, and hurling misogynistic insults aimed at Hillary Clinton and Democrats in general.
Augusta Free Press
City police department monitoring chatter for Unite the Right anniversary weekend
With the anniversary of the violent events of August 2017 approaching, the City of Charlottesville is monitoring potential threats for the Unite the Right anniversary weekend Aug. 11-13. The Charlottesville Police Department is constantly monitoring potential activity. At this time, there are no specific credible threats. The Charlottesville Police Department...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Motorcyclist dead from injuries in weekend crash
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road in Augusta County on Saturday at 11:08 a.m. A 2015 Harley-Davidson Ultra motorcycle was traveling south on Route 42 when it entered a curve and crossed the double yellow line. It then struck a northbound 2012 Honda Pilot. The impact of the crash caused the operator of the motorcycle to slide across the roadway and strike a guardrail.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation involving a series of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the Augusta Farms Road area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through and items stolen. The incidents are reported to...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County man arrested on arson charges after shooting arrow at police, fire marshal
An Albemarle County man faces multiple charges after starting a brush fire while trying to burn down a neighbor’s house, then shot an arrow with a compound bow at police officers and the fire marshal. Steven Alexander Hall, 32, was arrested following the 10:20 p.m. incident in the 1700...
