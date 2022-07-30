Ruud Found Not Guilty In Daughter’s Death

www.ktts.com
Related
KYTV
1 of 3 charged in the death of a Fulton County, Ark. man enters plea
SALEM, Ark. (KY3) - A Jefferson City, Mo. man will spend the next three decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a shooting death in the spring of 2021. A judge sentenced Travis Eugene Barker to 30 years in prison for the death of Davidlee Stansbury. Investigators also arrested Jacoby...
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing woman
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of a 56-year-old woman. 55-year-old Kenneth Clark was sentenced Monday, August 1, 2022, to 25 years in prison for 2nd-degree murder, and 15 years in prison for kidnapping. These sentences will be served concurrently, however, so […]
KYTV
Teenager dies from injuries in weekend shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager has died from injuries in a weekend shooting in Springfield. Police identified the victim as Jaiden Falls. Falls died in the hospital on Monday. The Springfield Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of South Scenic. When they arrived, they heard...
KTTS
Shooting In West Springfield Now A Homicide
(KTTS News) — One man has now died after a shooting early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police heard gunfire coming from the area around the White Oak Gas Station near Scenic and Walnut. Three men with gunshot wounds were later found in a car near Chestnut and College. Jaiden...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to drug charges and gets chance at treatment
A Gassville man facing new drug charges appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Dakota Hamilton Cole entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to four years in prison with a judicial transfer to a Community Corrections Center. LATEST ARREST. Coles latest arrest came April 20 when a...
KTTS
Springfield Police Looking For Driver In Fatal Pedestrian Crash
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian. Edward Carnell, 57, from Springfield was found laying in the road Saturday night near Madison and Holland. Police found the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver wasn’t around.
Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
KTLO
Man charged with stealing DVDs appears in court
A man who broke into a house in Elizabeth, looked through DVD movies to choose titles he wanted to take, then made a major mistake by leaving his fingerprints on one of the DVD cases he discarded, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Twenty-eight-year-old Jacob Lee Hoffman of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Man accused of leading high-speed chase, threatening to beat officer
A man is accused of driving drunk, leading a Harrison police officer on a high-speed chase and threatening to beat him. Thirty-seven-year-old Khristopher Carlton is currently free from the Boone County Jail and Detention Center after posting a bond of $25,000. According to the probable cause affidavit, the officer was...
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
sgfcitizen.org
Pedestrian struck by dump truck in April died by suicide, medical examiner says
The pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck on April 27 died by suicide, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. Harrison Charlesworth, 33, of Springfield, intentionally walked in front of the dump truck, the release said. According to the initial investigation, a 1997 International 490...
KTLO
Man who attacked woman and made unusual demands appears in court
A man accused of assaulting a female, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her and her child appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-four-year-old Danny Baird pled not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. On July 4, Mountain Home police received a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ozarkradionews.com
Pomona ATV Crash Injures Willow Springs Woman
Pomona, MO. – A Willow Springs woman has crashed an ATV, and has suffered moderate injury as a result. A 2011 KYMCO MXU300 ATV was being driven on County Road 5120, 7 miles West of Pomona, when it was crashed. The Westbound vehicle was being driven by Cassie Ford, 30 of Willow Springs. Ford crashed when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
KYTV
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
Deadly hit-and-run in Springfield Saturday night; police search for suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit and run Saturday night. Officers were called to Madison Street and Holland Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. after reports that someone was hit by a car. There they found 57-year-old Edward Carnell laying in the road injured. He was taken to […]
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
ozarkradionews.com
Eminence Teen in Serious Condition Following Saturday Night Crash
Houston, MO. – An Eminence teen is in serious condition following a Saturday night crash in Texas County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway JJ, one mile north of Summersville at 1:30 a.m. A 1985 Toyota Pickup headed south on JJ and...
KYTV
KY3 story helps Springfield music store get its stolen guitars back
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thieves stole guitars worth thousands from a Springfield music store. And store surveillance caught the theft. Those guitars are back in the store, all thanks to police and customers sharing our original story. Cheryl Bodendieck is the store manager of Ernie Williamson Music. And she credited...
Two political candidates’ signs set on fire in Nixa
Nixa, Mo. – Two political candidates’ signs were set on fire in Nixa over the past two weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 primary election. The Nixa Police Department confirms on July 28, a homeowner near Casey’s Gas Station reported the political sign in their front yard burned almost entirely. The homeowner told police […]
houstonherald.com
County man faces several charges, patrol says
A Summersville man was arrested early Saturday on four charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Taylon D. Jenkins, 22, was charged with DWI, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, failing to maintain lane and wearing no seat belt. He was cited and released to a sober party, the...
Comments / 0