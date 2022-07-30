Phoning in: When is the right time to get your kids a smartphone?

Children are receiving smartphones at younger and younger ages. A study by Common Sense Media found that more than half of American children have a smartphone by the age of 11, and some kids have phones as young as 8-years-old.

This leaves many parents asking, “when’s the best time to buy my child a phone?”

“That’s a very hard question. It’s very personal for each family, and each parent to figure out what works best for them,” Says Dr. George James, a licensed marriage and family therapist at Council For Relationships.

Speaking with Boston 25 News, Dr. James says that he’s tried to delay the decision to give his children phones as long as possible, and pointed out the non profit group Wait Until 8th.

On Wait Until 8th’s website, parents can sign a pledge to delay giving children smartphones until at least eighth grade. The site encourages groups of ten parents in a community to sign the pledge together in an effort to help decrease the pressure felt by kids and parents over kids having a smartphone.

But what happens if your child complains that they’re the only one without a smartphone?

“Sometimes there’s smart watches that allow people to communicate with parents, or maybe even friends, so they can still feel like they’re included,” says Dr. James.

If a smart watch is out of the question, most major carriers have a basic phone that will allow texts and calls without a data plan, should your child need to get in touch with you before eighth grade.

