dailybadgerbulletin.com
She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
chattanoogacw.com
Calming fears with shears: Brainerd barber helps kids with special needs
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's difficult to get many kids to sit still for a haircut. But for some kids with special needs, a trip to the salon can bring even more challenges. "He's not bad. he just needs a little extra love and a little extra care," said Alexus Smith.
chattanoogapulse.com
The Heard Strives To Educate, Empower, And Advocate For Marginalized Girls And Women
The Heard has been active in Chattanooga since 2018, working hard to educate, empower, and advocate for marginalized girls and women affected by trauma. The Heard specializes in giving women a platform to share their stories of abuse, to bring awareness and prevention of domestic violence. They have a Facebook...
WTVC
Sail Camp Donation opens door for Austin Hatcher Foundation Family
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Along with being a pediatric cancer survivor, 13-year-old Emma Norton can now add experienced sailor to her growing list of accomplishments. Emma was recently gifted a week of free sailing lessons thanks to a donation from Privateer Yacht Club to the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer.
WTVC
Art classes help at-risk youth in Chattanooga 'paint' a bright future
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chattanooga's recent rise in gun violence is strengthening the push to steer kids down the right path. One organization is hoping to use creativity to do just that. There's nothing wrong with the children. There's something wrong with our system," says SPLASH organizer Charlie Newton.
WATE
Build a Chattanooga experience for couples
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
wvlt.tv
Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
WTVC
Tennessee Aquarium hatches endangered Short-tail Nurse Shark pups and more
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson talks about the endangered short-tail nurse sharks just hatched at the aquarium, the upcoming Ocean Exploration Member night and the premier of ET at the IMAX theater. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium. 800.262.0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: Workman's Compensation claims
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Brent Burks discusses Workman’s Compensation claims. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 2nd
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga State All Inclusive Registration Resort Day Set For This Saturday
Chattanooga State’s popular Registration Resort Day has returned for a second year scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, here in Chattanooga. Dr. Kisha Thomas, director of Recruiting, pointed out that the all-inclusive day combines fun, activities, music,...
WATE
Experience the romantic side of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, Chattanooga offers a variety of attractions and adventures to make your date night magical. There is so much to do in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the many options may at times be a little...
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
AdWeek
‘Widespread’ Covid Outbreak Forces Chattanooga Station to Cancel Morning Newscast
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC is back to doing news after canceling its morning newscast yesterday. The station sent out a tweet yesterday...
WAFF
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
wcyb.com
Johnson City man killed in Chattanooga shooting, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was killed in a Chattanooga shooting Sunday, according to authorities. Our sister station, WTVC, reported the victim was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Harris. Police said the shooting was in the 2500 block of O Rear Street. Harris was taken to Erlanger...
chattanoogacw.com
Crews help family get across flooded Hamilton County creek Monday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews with the Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department and Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue worked to get a family across a creek filled with recent rainwater Monday night. This happened in what's known as the Pocket Wilderness at about 6 p.m. The family had gotten across...
WDEF
Kitchen fire in Chattanooga apartment complex displaces residents in 16 units
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fire Sunday afternoon at the Rustic Village Apartments in the 500 block of Central Drive. The department got the call a little after 1:30, but one resident News 12 spoke to says he smelled smoke late this morning. According...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests July 25-31
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 25-31. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
