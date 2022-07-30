ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

She Traveled 200 Miles for an Abortion She Never Wanted

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Madison Underwood was lying on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant, when the doctor came in to say her abortion had been canceled. Nurses followed and started wiping away lukewarm sonogram gel from her exposed belly as the doctor leaned over her shoulder to speak to her fiancé, Adam Queen.
Sail Camp Donation opens door for Austin Hatcher Foundation Family

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Along with being a pediatric cancer survivor, 13-year-old Emma Norton can now add experienced sailor to her growing list of accomplishments. Emma was recently gifted a week of free sailing lessons thanks to a donation from Privateer Yacht Club to the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer.
Art classes help at-risk youth in Chattanooga 'paint' a bright future

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chattanooga's recent rise in gun violence is strengthening the push to steer kids down the right path. One organization is hoping to use creativity to do just that. There's nothing wrong with the children. There's something wrong with our system," says SPLASH organizer Charlie Newton.
Build a Chattanooga experience for couples

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
Company hopes “smart gun” will help stop accidental shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the debate surrounding gun control rages, one start-up company hopes its modification will save the lives of children. Lodestar calls it a “smart gun.” It’s a Glock-17 with its patented modifications. The weapon can be unlocked in three ways: through an app,...
Tennessee Aquarium hatches endangered Short-tail Nurse Shark pups and more

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson talks about the endangered short-tail nurse sharks just hatched at the aquarium, the upcoming Ocean Exploration Member night and the premier of ET at the IMAX theater. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium. 800.262.0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
Local News for Tuesday, August 2nd

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On July 31, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., deputies from Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in the area of Buchanan Road. When deputies arrived, there was no one in the area. A second call came in from a male claiming to be a victim of the shooting. The victim stated he and his child fled the scene and deputies made contact with them at the Walmart Supercenter off Treasury Drive.
Chattanooga State All Inclusive Registration Resort Day Set For This Saturday

Chattanooga State’s popular Registration Resort Day has returned for a second year scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the main campus, 4501 Amnicola Highway, here in Chattanooga. Dr. Kisha Thomas, director of Recruiting, pointed out that the all-inclusive day combines fun, activities, music,...
Experience the romantic side of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a romantic getaway with your significant other, Chattanooga offers a variety of attractions and adventures to make your date night magical. There is so much to do in Chattanooga, Tennessee that the many options may at times be a little...
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
32-year-old Georgia man drowned at Desoto Falls

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old Georgia man died after drowning at Desoto Falls Saturday. A video from the DeKalb County Daily News shows the rescue efforts that occurred Saturday. The video shows a helicopter working to get the man out of the area.
Johnson City man killed in Chattanooga shooting, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man was killed in a Chattanooga shooting Sunday, according to authorities. Our sister station, WTVC, reported the victim was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Harris. Police said the shooting was in the 2500 block of O Rear Street. Harris was taken to Erlanger...
ERPD Arrests July 25-31

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 25-31. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
