Mississippi: Longtime Rice Producer Named Mississippi Farmer of the Year

Rice Harvest Begins But Rain Tosses in a Wrench
Harvest is underway in the southern states, and the good news is, the theme seems to be promising yields from early reports. However, depending on where you are, untimely rain showers are causing some issues in keeping up with the early harvest schedule. In Louisiana, harvest got off to a...
Texas Plains Cotton: Expect Bollworm Numbers to Start Rising
As we advance through this 2022 Bar-B-Que Pit of a summer growing season this week plenty of pests continue to nickel, dime, threaten, and in a few cases, hit hard. Still, the heat and drought continue to be the main issue threatening most fields. Several area cotton fields have reached...
