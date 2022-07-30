ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, AR

5NEWS

Fire breaks out at Best Western in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to control a fire at Best Western Motel in Clarksville. The fire happened in the afternoon of Friday, July 29. The Clarksville Police Department asks everyone to stay clear of South Rogers Street. The Johnson County Sheriff says deputies kicked in many...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
5NEWS

July building activity skyrockets in Fort Smith metro

FORT SMITH, Ark. — July building activity in the Fort Smith metro skyrocketed, pushing year-to-date permit values up 57% compared with the same period in 2021. Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren had $88.152 million in total permit values, well ahead of the $25 million in July 2021. The...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville to open new fire station

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is hosting the grand opening of a new fire station on Friday, Aug. 5, at 8 a.m. The celebration will be at Fire Station No. 9 located at 2250 S. School Ave. According to the City of Fayetteville, this project is part...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith resident has catalytic converter stolen

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In broad daylight, a man was caught on camera stealing the catalytic converter of the owner's Toyota Camry. The owners say the suspect came to their business two days before stealing it. "Normally, they go after the catalytic converters just because they're worth so...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Officials: 4 children, 2 adults die in Springdale house fire

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emergency medical response officials confirmed Monday that four children and two adults died in a Washington County house fire after midnight on July 24. Central EMS responded to the fire in the Nob Hill area on Treehouse Road in the early morning hours on Sunday. According...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Ruling could come soon in Fort Smith recycling lawsuit

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A ruling could be issued early next week in a lawsuit filed in late 2017 by Jennifer Merriott against the city of Fort Smith alleging the city lied for almost three years to residents about recycling efforts. The city has admitted to redirecting recycling to its landfill.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Water usage at record-high in Arkansas

LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
5NEWS

First robot waitress in Fort Smith serving customers at bubble tea restaurant

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A bubble tea shop in Fort Smith has found a new way to serve its customers, but it doesn't come in the form of a human. Smiling Cup Bubble Tea has the first-ever robot waitress in Fort Smith, and her name is Bella. The robot server is programmed to serve drinks to any table in the shop, but that's not all she can do.
5NEWS

High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Second-hand shops see increase in back-to-school shoppers

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas students and teachers will be back in the classroom before we know it and with prices higher than usual this year, back-to-school shopping could be pretty expensive. 5NEWS had the chance to talk with Once Upon a Child, a children's consignment shop in Northwest Arkansas...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

NWA organizations donate water to 7 Hills Homeless Shelter

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the extreme heat our region is facing, staying hydrated is a necessity. The nonprofit the Black Action Collective (BAC) hopes to do just that. "We felt it was necessary to provide bottles of water and access to clean water for our homeless population because it was so hot," said Lance Reed, CEO of BAC.
5NEWS

What are outdoor workers doing to beat the heat?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With all of the heat we've been seeing over the last few days, we wanted to get some tips on how you can stay safe if you have to be outside. "Obviously temperatures are soaring right now and the heat, it does affect us like anyone else," said Willie Watts.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Sheep finds a new deer family in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's definitely not something you see every day, a sheep welcomed into a herd of deer. A woman stopped to get a video of deer running across the road in Fayetteville Wednesday, July 20. That's when she spotted a sheep that seems to think it was a deer.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

