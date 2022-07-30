www.5newsonline.com
Arkansas deputy shot while responding to stolen property call making full recovery
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A Johnson County Deputy was shot just two days ago while responding to a call. “There is no doubt about the power of prayers. There is no doubt that it was God himself that steered that round to the path of least resistance,” said Lt. Brent Scott.
Fire breaks out at Best Western in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to control a fire at Best Western Motel in Clarksville. The fire happened in the afternoon of Friday, July 29. The Clarksville Police Department asks everyone to stay clear of South Rogers Street. The Johnson County Sheriff says deputies kicked in many...
Fayetteville man charged with attempted murder after Taco Bell shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A 19-year-old was arrested with several counts of attempted murder after a shooting at a Fayetteville Taco Bell on Thursday, July 28 at around 3 a.m. Fayetteville police say workers at the Taco Bell on Colorado Avenue off Wedington were outside on a break when they were approached by two men who started threatening them.
July building activity skyrockets in Fort Smith metro
FORT SMITH, Ark. — July building activity in the Fort Smith metro skyrocketed, pushing year-to-date permit values up 57% compared with the same period in 2021. Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren had $88.152 million in total permit values, well ahead of the $25 million in July 2021. The...
Fayetteville to open new fire station
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is hosting the grand opening of a new fire station on Friday, Aug. 5, at 8 a.m. The celebration will be at Fire Station No. 9 located at 2250 S. School Ave. According to the City of Fayetteville, this project is part...
Fort Smith tire shop catches fire, investigation to come
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith tire shop caught on fire, sending smoke into the air that could be seen for miles. Blount's Tire Shop on Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith caught fire Thursday, July 28, evening. The owner's family has confirmed that the fire marshal will be...
Arkansas State Police investigates officer-involved shooting, suspect in custody
KNOXVILLE, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to an address on Ivy Lane in Knoxville on Saturday, July 31. They said they responded to the address, which is off Jenkins Ferry Road, to investigate a possible theft and serve a felony warrant. When deputies attempted...
Fort Smith resident has catalytic converter stolen
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In broad daylight, a man was caught on camera stealing the catalytic converter of the owner’s Toyota Camry. The owners say the suspect came to their business two days before stealing it. "Normally, they go after the catalytic converters just because they’re worth so...
Police arrest man for crime committed by person who stole his identity
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Quenterous Harris is working to clear his name after he was wrongfully arrested in Mississippi for a warrant out of Crawford County, a place he has never visited. "I was leaving Chick-fil-a and I was in handcuffs about 40 minutes later," said Quenterous Harris. Harris...
Officials: 4 children, 2 adults die in Springdale house fire
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emergency medical response officials confirmed Monday that four children and two adults died in a Washington County house fire after midnight on July 24. Central EMS responded to the fire in the Nob Hill area on Treehouse Road in the early morning hours on Sunday. According...
Kids learn what it takes to be a Fayetteville police officer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — From watching a K-9 demonstration to seeing what it’s like to be inside Fayetteville Police’s emergency response team vehicle, the kids in the Citizens’ Youth Police Academy are learning what it’s like to be a police officer. “We are super excited to...
Ruling could come soon in Fort Smith recycling lawsuit
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A ruling could be issued early next week in a lawsuit filed in late 2017 by Jennifer Merriott against the city of Fort Smith alleging the city lied for almost three years to residents about recycling efforts. The city has admitted to redirecting recycling to its landfill.
Arkansas man suffering from COVID long-haul thanks 'therapy angels' for recovery
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Don Mantooth still has achy joints, brain fog and chest pain. But it's his breathing, he credits to his "therapy angels" at Baptist Health-Fort Smith and their pulmonary specialists that have kept him going while he battles long-haul COVID. Mantooth was diagnosed with COVID in...
Water usage at record-high in Arkansas
LOWELL, Ark. — We are finally seeing some relief with rain and cooler temperatures, but water usage has been at record highs all month across Arkansas. Even with water use rising, both major water suppliers in the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas say there isn't a shortage of water.
First robot waitress in Fort Smith serving customers at bubble tea restaurant
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A bubble tea shop in Fort Smith has found a new way to serve its customers, but it doesn’t come in the form of a human. Smiling Cup Bubble Tea has the first-ever robot waitress in Fort Smith, and her name is Bella. The robot server is programmed to serve drinks to any table in the shop, but that’s not all she can do.
High enrollment causing some U of A freshmen to live off campus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas will welcome another record-breaking number of freshmen to the Fayetteville campus this fall. They are expecting to top 30,000 students this year, with 7,000 incoming freshmen, up almost 1,000 from last year. Freshmen are required to live on campus, but with only 6,200 beds, the university has to put some students in off-campus apartments.
Second-hand shops see increase in back-to-school shoppers
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas students and teachers will be back in the classroom before we know it and with prices higher than usual this year, back-to-school shopping could be pretty expensive. 5NEWS had the chance to talk with Once Upon a Child, a children’s consignment shop in Northwest Arkansas...
NWA organizations donate water to 7 Hills Homeless Shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the extreme heat our region is facing, staying hydrated is a necessity. The nonprofit the Black Action Collective (BAC) hopes to do just that. “We felt it was necessary to provide bottles of water and access to clean water for our homeless population because it was so hot,” said Lance Reed, CEO of BAC.
What are outdoor workers doing to beat the heat?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With all of the heat we’ve been seeing over the last few days, we wanted to get some tips on how you can stay safe if you have to be outside. “Obviously temperatures are soaring right now and the heat, it does affect us like anyone else,” said Willie Watts.
Sheep finds a new deer family in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It’s definitely not something you see every day, a sheep welcomed into a herd of deer. A woman stopped to get a video of deer running across the road in Fayetteville Wednesday, July 20. That’s when she spotted a sheep that seems to think it was a deer.
