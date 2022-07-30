EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

www.wsls.com
WSLS
Heat to dial it up a notch through at least Thursday
ROANOKE, Va. – A front to our north sparks a few morning showers in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway Tuesday. Once a west wind takes over, however, the air will turn drier. The sky will clear, and temperatures will rise. This wind may gust between...
WSLS
Danville non-profit responds to deadly Kentucky flooding, needs community help
DANVILLE, Va. – In response to recent devastating floods, God’s Pit Crew has sent crews to help with recovery efforts by driving in supplies, building homes, and hauling in hope to those who need it most. Their Immediate Response Team has spent two weeks in Southwest Virginia helping...
WSLS
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
WSLS
Attorney General Miyares: Virginia joins Task Force to cut down on scam calls
RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares is taking action to limit unwanted scam robocalls. On Tuesday, Miyares announced that Virginia is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. The force’s purpose is to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of...
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,950 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 20,965 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 1,965,090 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,995 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 3,045 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Virginia’s tax free weekend kicks off on Aug. 5
ROANOKE, Va. – School is right around the corner and if you’re looking for a way to save on school supplies, this weekend will be the perfect time to do so. The sales tax holiday will kick off this Friday, Aug. 5 and will last until Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.
WSLS
Back-to-school shopping expected to cost over $500 due to inflation, experts say
SALEM, Va. – Getting ready for the first day of school could be expensive this year with inflation hitting supplies, clothes, food, and more. Dr. Alice Kassens, Director of Roanoke College’s Center of Economic Freedom, did research on the increasing household expenses, and found families are spending at least $500 more each month on all household expenses.
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,048 new coronavirus cases Monday, 20,782new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 1,962,140 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,969 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 3,110 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Horizon Behavioral Health awards nearly $2M to fight homelessness, substance abuse
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Horizon Behavioral Health is receiving nearly $2 million in federal funding to fight homelessness and substance abuse in Central Virginia. “There are way more homeless individuals in this area, or people also struggling with housing insecurity,” said Dammy Onafowokan, co-project director for the Horizon program.
