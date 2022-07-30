Clarksville motel guests thankful after escaping fire

www.5newsonline.com
insideedition.com
Arkansas Family Comes Together to Aid 13-Year-Old Sole Survivor of House Fire
After a house fire killed six of her family members, the sole survivor is being supported by her relatives. According to 40 / 29 News, a fire destroyed a home in Arkansas, leaving six people dead and investigators with the Washington County Sheriff's Department have been looking into the source of the fire.
KHBS
Johnson Co. deputy surprises coworkers two days after being shot
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — "I want people to know I'm glad to be alive. I want people to know that God Himself kept me alive. I want people to know that I'm glad to go home and lay down with my wife and I'm glad to go home and hug my mom, dad, and my child," said Lt. Brent Scott, with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.
Two accidents in Fort Smith cause delays
Two accidents in Fort Smith with minor injuries are causing delays Monday afternoon.
KHBS
Clarksville Best Western Hotel severely damaged by fire
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — Before 3:00 pm Friday, a fire broke out at the Best Western Hotel in Clarksville. Pictures and videos from the scene showed flames through the roof of the hotel on S Rogers St. Fire and police crews responded quickly to get the fire under control. The...
KTLO
Internet lounges shut down in MH and Harrison, owner arrested for running gambling house
Internet lounges in Mountain Home and Harrison have been closed and the owner arrested on charges of running a gambling business. Thirty-three-year-old Daniel P. Scallorn of Green Forest was arrested in Baxter County on a felony charge of keeping a gambling house. He also has a hold out of Boone County for the same charge. Investigators say Scallorn also has the same type of businesses in Carroll county and in the Springfield area.
Officer shot in Knoxville stand-off
UPDATE: A one-person shootout took place in Knoxville against Ozark SWAT, Crawford County SWAT, along with their armored MRAP vehicle and deputies.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Knoxville woman shoots deputy, charged with attempted capital murder
The Arkansas State Police says they are investigating an officer involved shooting wherein a Knoxville woman shot and injured a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department deputy. State Police say that 44-year-old Christiana Beasley reportedly shot a deputy after an armed standoff inside a residence at 205 Ivy Lane shortly after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. State police say that Beasley was barricaded inside the home.
5newsonline.com
Cities across Northwest Arkansas to host National Night Out
ARKANSAS, USA — Hundreds of cities across the United States are celebrating National Night Out (NNO) Tuesday, Aug. 2 in an effort to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors within communities. According to their website, National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors...
KYTV
HAPPENED AGAIN: Oversized truck pulls power line down on U.S. 65 in Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - It happened again. On Tuesday, a semi-truck with an oversized load pulled down a power line over U.S. 65, southeast of Harrison. It’s the second incident on the stretch of road through Bellefonte in four months. The first incident took place on March 28 for the same reason. Both instances led to extended traffic slowdowns as crews worked to repair the lines.
Over 23,000 acres of Arkansas forest land burned so far in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture reported Friday that over 23,000 acres of state forests have burned so far this year.
New DHS location in Washington County
A new office will be at the southwest corner of the former Sears store at Northwest Arkansas Mall at 4201 N. Shiloh Drive Suite 110, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
talkbusiness.net
July also hot for Fort Smith metro building activity
July building activity in the Fort Smith metro skyrocketed, pushing year-to-date permit values up 57% compared with the same period in 2021. Fort Smith, Greenwood and Van Buren had $88.152 million in total permit values, well ahead of the $25 million in July 2021. The region’s year-to-date total is $287.21...
5newsonline.com
Dead dogs and cats found near Arkansas dam
BARLING, Ark. — *Some of the details in this story could be disturbing to readers. Where the Arkansas River divides Crawford and Sebastian counties at Lock and Dam 13, the quiet area is a popular fishing hole. Lately, it has become an unlikely place to dispose of pets. Laurie...
Pope Co. judge faces suspension, ordered to anti-bullying class
An Arkansas judge at the center of a nearly year-long Working 4 You investigation has been disciplined by the state.
nunewsindustry.com
Cryptocurrency Scam Rises in Northwest Arkansas, FBI Warns Citizens
FBI officials in Arkansas say cybercriminals have started targeting victims in a scam that involves home computers or threatened breach of social security accounts and cryptocurrency. “We are seeing an uptick in this sophisticated play on an old scam,” Kevin Corlew, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, said in...
Ice Cream Social returns for 50th anniversary
The Washington County Historical Society announced its annual ice cream social event will return to Fayetteville for the first time in three years this month.
I Found The Biggest Pizza in Fort Smith
Anywhere you go to eat nowadays, it seems like the menu items are a tad bit smaller, right? Well, pizza is the one food that never seems to get smaller. Depending on the type of pizza you get, of course, because there are so many options. Of course, you've got the thin crust, then you've got stuffed crust, and there is even pan pizza.
First robot waitress in Fort Smith serving customers at bubble tea restaurant
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A bubble tea shop in Fort Smith has found a new way to serve its customers, but it doesn’t come in the form of a human. Smiling Cup Bubble Tea has the first-ever robot waitress in Fort Smith, and her name is Bella. The robot server is programmed to serve drinks to any table in the shop, but that’s not all she can do.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows
Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
