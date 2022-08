The Norfolk Tides (46-53) lost to the Nashville Sounds (60-39), 8-3, on Tuesday at Harbor Park. The Tides have lost three games in a row. Both teams scored in the first inning. Nashville was able to scratch across an unearned run to take the initial lead. But Norfolk responded right away, where Gunnar Henderson led off with a double and then scored on a single by Kyle Stowers to tie the game at 1-1.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO