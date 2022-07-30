ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

As part of $15M project, state to install more than 200 security cameras at government buildings

By Lynn Kawano
hawaiinewsnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Divers clear mountains of trash from Papahanaumokuakea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Imagine detangling a fishing net that weighs as much as a small car. Now imagine pulling that 2,000-pound net off a coral reef — all while holding your breath. That’s exactly how a team of Hawaii-based free divers working in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument removed...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Voter service centers in Hawaii open ahead of primary election

The Hawaii Loa Ridge home where an elderly man's body was found in a bathtub encased in concrete is now up for sale. Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. According to the state Health Department, fentanyl is...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren’t immediately released.
YREKA, CA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: International arrivals

Adam Morris from Bank of Hawaii has tips on how to keep your money safe when traveling. A Japanese inventor has created a way to keep dogs cool during the summer. And Casey betrays all trust from his Sunrise peers. HNN Political Analyst weighs in 2 weeks before primary. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Headed to a city park? You’re asked to bring your own TP

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day — when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Security Systems#Surveillance Cameras#Government Buildings#Comptroller Curt Otaguro
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022

It hasn't developed yet, but long-range weather models are showing a potential storm to develop this weekend into next week that may near the islands or pass to our south. There is the potential for tropical cyclone development over the Pacific. It is too early to say if there will be impacts here in Hawaii by next Wednesday - but we will keep you updated each day as it unfolds.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘A fresh start’: Public schools kick off new year with masks now optional

Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose. According to the state Health Department, fentanyl is now the leading cause of opioid-related death in Hawaii. Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on H-3 could be turned over to the military for a court martial.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii public schools welcome back students with masks now optional

July 31st marks La Ho’iho’i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day — when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months. Headed to a city park? You’re asked to bring...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawyer: Road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Entertainment News: Jason Momoa plays water boy and the Rock tries something new. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now- Jen Robbins. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. It hasn't developed yet, but long-range weather models...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Public school students return to class today. Share your photos!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of Hawaii public school students returned to classrooms on Monday. After a challenging last few years with distance and hybrid learning as well as mask wearing, students say they are excited to return. Do you have keiki who are returning this week? We’d love to see...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (August 2, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Entertainment News: Jason Momoa plays water boy and the Rock tries something new. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Gadgets for college students

Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose. According to the state Health Department, fentanyl is now the leading cause of opioid-related death in Hawaii. Marine accused of fatally stabbing wife on H-3 could be turned over to the military for a court martial.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy