As part of $15M project, state to install more than 200 security cameras at government buildings

Survey shows about 10% of Hawaii public school classrooms have poor air ventilation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kids are back in school, but some are learning in spaces without fresh air. And with face masks now optional, officials worry that’s a risky situation. State Department of Education contractors recently found that about 10% of 12,000 Hawaii public school classrooms have limited access to...
Divers clear mountains of trash from Papahanaumokuakea
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Imagine detangling a fishing net that weighs as much as a small car. Now imagine pulling that 2,000-pound net off a coral reef — all while holding your breath. That’s exactly how a team of Hawaii-based free divers working in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument removed...
Staffing shortages, reinfections: The year of living with COVID isn’t going as planned
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This was supposed to be the year of living with COVID. But it’s shaping up to be another year of struggling through COVID. From staffing shortages to supply disruptions, residents say the pandemic is still very much having an impact on their daily lives. And epidemiologists...
Voter service centers in Hawaii open ahead of primary election
The Hawaii Loa Ridge home where an elderly man's body was found in a bathtub encased in concrete is now up for sale. Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose. According to the state Health Department, fentanyl is now the leading cause of opioid-related death in Hawaii.
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren’t immediately released.
Trial date set for Hawaii couple accused of acting as Russian spies, using dead babies’ names
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The federal trial for a Hawaii couple accused of assuming the identities of dead babies from Texas and acting as a Russian spies is set for Sept. 26. In a telephonic hearing Tuesday, both Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison pleaded “not guilty” to the charges of identity...
Business News: International arrivals
Adam Morris from Bank of Hawaii has tips on how to keep your money safe when traveling. A Japanese inventor has created a way to keep dogs cool during the summer.
Headed to a city park? You’re asked to bring your own TP
July 31st marks La Ho'iho'i Ea — Sovereignty Restoration Day — when King Kamehameha III regained control of the Hawaiian Kingdom after a British Ambassador and Navy captain unilaterally took control of the islands for five months.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 2, 2022
It hasn't developed yet, but long-range weather models are showing a potential storm to develop this weekend into next week that may near the islands or pass to our south. There is the potential for tropical cyclone development over the Pacific. It is too early to say if there will be impacts here in Hawaii by next Wednesday - but we will keep you updated each day as it unfolds.
‘A fresh start’: Public schools kick off new year with masks now optional
Hawaii public schools welcome back students with masks now optional
More people are calling Hawaii’s mental health crisis line since launch of 988 dialing code
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the nation’s new 988 mental health crisis line launched in mid-July, more people in the islands have been seeking help ― and getting it. The state Department of Health’s Hawaii CARES crisis line has seen a 15% increase in calls. The 31 Hawaii...
Lawyer: Road rage attack on elderly driver was self-defense
Amid worrisome surge in opioid deaths, officials confirm Hawaii 14-year-old died of fentanyl overdose
Hawaii News Now - Weather
Public school students return to class today. Share your photos!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of Hawaii public school students returned to classrooms on Monday. After a challenging last few years with distance and hybrid learning as well as mask wearing, students say they are excited to return. Do you have keiki who are returning this week? We’d love to see...
Sunrise News Roundup (August 2, 2022)
Hawaii celebrates Kingdom’s first national holiday La Ho’iho’i Ea
What the Tech: Gadgets for college students
Property manager recounts call with man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend on Maui
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial continues Tuesday for a man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend more than eight years ago on Maui. The jury heard opening statements on Monday. Bernard Brown pleaded not guilty to the murder of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve. The mother of three was last seen...
