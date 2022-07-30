EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

www.click2houston.com
Why the High Plains turns off its turbines to limit wind production while the Texas power grid is stressed
LUBBOCK — The state’s High Plains region, which covers 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, is home to more than 11,000 wind turbines — the most in any area of the state. The region could generate enough wind energy to power at least 9...
Kentucky flood relief: This is how Houstonians and Texans can help
HOUSTON – Deadly floods have washed away nearly entire communities in Kentucky. If you’re doing what Houstonians and Texans always do, you’re thinking about others and how you can help. Here are some ways to help out. Editor’s Note: We’ll be adding to this report as we...
This Texas city ranks among the most affordable cities in the US
HOUSTON – Renting continues to be a viable housing option as interest continue to rise, but not all Texas cities are priced the same – for sure. However, there is one Texas city that remains relatively affordable. A recent study ranks Odessa as the fourth most affordable metro...
Almost 600 Texas youths are trapped in a juvenile prison system on the brink of collapse
For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “HOME” to 741741.
Inspection reports reflect the desperation and danger youths face in Texas juvenile prisons
For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “HOME” to 741741.
‘Scoundrel’ who targeted elderly victims in fictitious social security scheme sentenced to federal prison, US Atty says
BEAUMONT, Texas – A Washington man who was targeting innocent, unsuspecting seniors across East Texas was sentenced Tuesday to serve time in federal prison for fraud violations, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced. Aakash Kalpesh Gandhi, 28, pleaded guilty on Nov. 4, 2021, to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and...
2 Houston area men accused of receiving $39M for medical-grade gloves needed during height of COVID, yet delivered nothing
HOUSTON – Two suburban Houston men are accused of committing conspiracy and fraud after receiving millions of dollars from companies attempting to purchase much-needed personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did not deliver anything and spent the money on lavish purchases instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.
Houston area pharmacy owner, accountant indicted in $150M pharmacy health care fraud scheme, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Two Houston area men are charged in a nationwide pharmacy health care fraud scheme that targeted elderly citizens, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. Mohamed Mokbel, 57, and Fathy Elsafty, 63, are charged with one count of a conspiracy to commit mail and health care fraud,...
Author of “critical race theory” ban says Texas schools can still teach about racism
For future coverage of the State Board of Education, sign up for our weekly education newsletter. For the past year, Texas educators have struggled with a new law targeting how history and race are taught in the state’s public schools. Some administrators thought it meant they needed to teach...
Coalition of news organizations sues Texas Department of Public Safety over withheld records on Uvalde shooting
For the latest updates on the aftermath of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, sign up for our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than a dozen news organizations filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety...
‘They just don’t take it anymore’: After Uvalde, Fort Bend officials discuss bullying and enhanced measures to keep students safe this school year
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – As students are preparing to return to school this upcoming year, Fort Bend County has ramped up its safety and security procedures to ensure protection across area campuses. On Tuesday, state legislators, and school and county officials joined with law enforcement to outline their...
National and local media, including KPRC 2, file lawsuit against Texas DPS over lack of transparency after Uvalde school shooting
HOUSTON – A coalition of more than a dozen national, state, and local media organizations, including KPRC 2 and our station’s parent company Graham Media Group, filed a lawsuit Monday against the Texas Department of Public Safety related to the Uvalde school shooting and the agency’s lack of transparency.
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
