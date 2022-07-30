2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Geneva County Bulldogs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s Pet of the Week segment, Melissa Gideon from the Dothan Animal Shelter brought in Gilbert the kitten. Gilbert is a 3 month old black and white kitten with a big personality. He is very curious of his surroundings and is not shy of other people of other animals. He showed off his calm side on Live at Lunch (see attached video) waiting for his chance to snoop around the studio.

