2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Geneva County Bulldogs

2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Yellowjackets
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Abbeville Yellowjackets look to bounce back from a 2-8 season in 2021 with several starters returning on both sides of the ball.
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Charles Henderson Trojans
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Charles Henderson Trojans look to make big strides in 2022 under second year head coach Quinn Hambrite.
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Samson Tigers
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) --The Samson Tigers look to build off a playoff appearance next year, but depth could be an issue as they move up to 2A in 2022.
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Eufaula Tigers
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Eufaula Tigers look to get back to powerhouse ways in 2022 under former Tiger player and coach Jerrel Jernigan.
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Slocomb Redtops
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Slocomb Redtops have won back-to-back region championships in 3A but now the team moves to 4A and with a new head coach.
Legal Talk Tuesday: ATVs - Part 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week's part one edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss ATVs.
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce
He City of Dothan, Alabama, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced today they have signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue a public-private partnership to create a new HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. Crews are preparing to break ground on a state-of-the-art pet rescue and adoption center later this month. One juvenile...
High school volleyball practice underway in Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- High school volleyball teams all over the Wiregrass hitting the hardwood for their first practice of the fall on Monday. Providence Christian is one of those teams as the lady Eagles falling short as they finished third in the state a season ago. The storied program...
City Of Dothan And HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology Announce Partnership
DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Dothan, Alabama, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced today they have signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue a public-private partnership to create a new HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. This institute will focus on the key areas of education, agricultural research and economic development.
Meeting underway for proposed Dothan charter school
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A meeting is set for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 that will continue discussion for a proposed charter school in Dothan. The Commission Meeting for the Barnabas School of Leadership will take place via Zoom. News 4 will provide a stream of that meeting. If...
Vet facility coming to Dothan
First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber.
Father rushes back into Alabama home and makes sure son makes it out alive
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Tracie Skinner was asleep when she got a call from her mother that her house was on fire and that Tracie’s stepdad, George Kirby II, did not make it out in time. “Got up and rushed over to the house,” Skinner said. “There were firetrucks and police officers everywhere. They […]
Dothan charter school plans approved
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Barnabas School of Knowledge won approval on Tuesday from a state oversight commission. Greater Beulah Baptist Church that applied for the charter school permit plans classes for kindergartners through fifth grade. Barnabas becomes the first charter school in southeast Alabama and one of about a dozen in...
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Dothan parking lot closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The parking lot behind the Houston County Courthouse will be temporarily closed. The City of Dothan has announced the closure of the parking lot behind the Federal Courthouse on North Foster Street starting on Tuesday. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area during this time.
Temporary Water Shut-off
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Utilities has announced that water will be shut off tonight between the hours of 11:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. The shut-off will take place on the outside of the Ross Clark Circle between Waffle House (2849 Ross Clark Circle) and AT&T (2927 Ross Clark Circle).
Wiregrass United Way Announces Pacesetter Campaign
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a press release, this year’s Wiregrass United Way campaign will begin with a fun kickoff complete with a service project. Volunteers from throughout the six county region will gather on Tuesday, August 2 at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan with the program starting at 8:30 a.m.
Troy University arboretum looking to get facelift with local help
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - After almost 30 years, Troy University has regained control of the city’s arboretum, but the director of the nature facility says the more 70 acres of land needs a lot of work. The arboretum originally opened under Troy University’s control in 1987. The Physical Plant...
Pet of the Week: Greetings to Gilbert
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s Pet of the Week segment, Melissa Gideon from the Dothan Animal Shelter brought in Gilbert the kitten. Gilbert is a 3 month old black and white kitten with a big personality. He is very curious of his surroundings and is not shy of other people of other animals. He showed off his calm side on Live at Lunch (see attached video) waiting for his chance to snoop around the studio.
Parking Lot Behind Federal Courthouse Temporarily Closed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The parking lot, behind the Federal Courthouse on N. Foster Street, will be closed on Tuesday, August 2 through Friday, August 12. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area during this time.
Top 2024 RB J'Marion Burnette on Auburn: 'It's lit up here'
AUBURN, Alabama - One of the best running backs in the entire country for the Class of 2024 just so happens to be just a couple of hours away from Auburn. J'Marion Burnette, out of Andalusia, Alabama, is the No. 106 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 4 running back.
