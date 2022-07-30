Ash Grove leaning on dual-threat Mooneyham in his senior season

Despite a 3-7 record, the Carl Junction football team was competitive in a lot of games last fall, especially in the first half. The Bulldogs just couldn’t finish. “We played a lot of young kids and we played a lot of kids both ways and it didn’t bode well for us in the second half against teams like Webb City, Nixa, Joplin and Carthage,” head coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Matter of fact we were 0-0 with Carthage towards the end of the third quarter and just couldn’t hang on. We played a lot of sophomores but also a lot of juniors and seniors who hadn’t been starters before. We were inexperienced all the way around for the most part. I was actually pleased with how we competed.”

CARL JUNCTION, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO