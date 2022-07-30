Ash Grove leaning on dual-threat Mooneyham in his senior season

www.ozarkssportszone.com
2022 Fall Preview: Fair Grove Football
Fair Grove football finished 11-1 last year falling in the district championship game for a seventh consecutive year. The Eagles will have a new look this year after graduating 23 seniors and all but four total starters from last year’s team that averaged 46.8 points per game while yielding just 17.3.
2022 Fall Preview: Willard Football
Willard is entering Year Two under Frank Tristan and the experience will be significantly different for fans. Towards the end of 2021 the Tigers added some momentum to their season, including upsetting Neosho in district play. Now the program is in a position where players are familiar with the system and the coaching staff is familiar with the league.
2022 Fall Preview: Strafford Football
Tim Hester is no stranger to explosive offenses entering his 22nd season at Strafford. And, with eight starters back on the offensive side of the ball alone, this year’s group will have a chance to be yet another high-octane unit. The catalyst for the 2022 season will be junior...
2022 Fall Preview: Reeds Spring Football
Reeds Spring is entering its third season under Andy McFarland and all signs point to this being the time when everything culminates. After battling COVID in 2020 and injuries for a portion of last year, the Wolves put it together late, upsetting rival Hollister in the first round of districts and giving Mountain Grove an absolute dogfight.
2022 Fall Preview: Logan-Rogersville Football
Logan-Rogersville enters the fifth season with Mark Talbert as the head coach coming off back-to-back seven-win seasons. This year’s version of the Wildcats is looking for even more. “Our expectation to continue to improve and continue to take a step forward. When I first got the job in Rogersville...
2022 Fall Preview: Republic Football
You’d have to go back more than a decade to find the last time a Republic team won as many games as the Tigers did in Year One under Ryan Cornelsen. Republic was competitive with the elites of the COC and dominant against everyone else. With 11 starters returning,...
2022 Fall Preview: Cassville Football
There were several coaching changes across the Ozarks, but no change will have a more seamless transition than Clay Weldy taking over at Cassville. Weldy has roamed the sidelines in black and gold for 14 seasons in different capacities, being a part of state championships, district championships and conference championships.
2022 Fall Preview: Marionville Football
Marionville is coming off one of its best two-year stretches in program history with the Comets racking up a 23-2 record, a district championship and some incredible team and individual records with the Class of 2022 at the heart of it. They were the first team since 2015 to win...
2022 Fall Preview: Forsyth Football
Forsyth’s fortunes figure to receive a boost from a pair of freshman phenoms a year ago who hope to mature to super sophomore status. As linebackers and running backs, Rolly Fisher and Braxton Gross will try to help the Panthers contend for the Mid-Lakes Conference championship. Coach Kris Conley...
2022 Fall Preview: Springfield Catholic Football
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Catholic Fightin’ Irish football team has a new boss in 2022. The Irish welcome head coach Wes Page as the man in charge. Of course, Page is already familiar for the boys in green, as he previously served as the team’s offensive line coach.
2022 Fall Preview: Bolivar Football
Bolivar football won three games in the regular season last year, but showed up strong in the district playoffs by winning their first game before falling in triple overtime to Nevada in the district semifinals. Nine All-Ozark Conference selections graduated from last year’s team that finished 4-7. Leading the...
2022 Fall Preview: Hollister Football
To call 2022 the most anticipated season in the history of Hollister Football is more fact than hyperbole. Mike Johnson’s first year as head coach not only saw the Tigers win a school-record six games, but he returns 15 starters from that team that felt like its season ended prematurely.
2022 Fall Preview: Webb City Football
How many people outside Webb City thought the Cardinals would win their 16th state championship last season?. Probably not many, especially after the Cardinals lost by four touchdowns at Carthage and dropped three games in the Central Ozark Conference. But the Cardinals proved once again to never count them out and beat Carthage 28-21 in a district rematch then rolled through Lebanon, Jackson and Holt for the Class 5 title and an 11-3 record.
2022 Fall Preview: Marshfield Football
Marshfield football brings an experienced core back from last season’s team that scored 30 points per game on the way to a 5-5 record. Leading that group is senior quarterback Bryant Bull who is entering his third year as a starter. Bull, a second-team all-conference selection last year, completed 152 passes for 2,060 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had 83 carries for 609 yards and another 12 touchdowns.
2022 Fall Preview: Carthage Football
The Carthage Tigers are on a run only few programs can relate to, winning district championships in six of the last eight years with a state title coming in 2019. Carthage hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2019 as well. Entering Jon Guidie’s 18th season – as he...
2022 Fall Preview: Carl Junction Football
Despite a 3-7 record, the Carl Junction football team was competitive in a lot of games last fall, especially in the first half. The Bulldogs just couldn’t finish. “We played a lot of young kids and we played a lot of kids both ways and it didn’t bode well for us in the second half against teams like Webb City, Nixa, Joplin and Carthage,” head coach Doug Buckmaster said. “Matter of fact we were 0-0 with Carthage towards the end of the third quarter and just couldn’t hang on. We played a lot of sophomores but also a lot of juniors and seniors who hadn’t been starters before. We were inexperienced all the way around for the most part. I was actually pleased with how we competed.”
Kickapoo’s Link commits to Missouri State
Missouri State football continues to keep some of the Ozarks’ best players in the area. The Bears landed the commitment of Kickapoo standout lineman Andrew Link. Link announced the news via social media Monday. Andrew’s older brother, Adam, played baseball for MSU.
Three football Bears earn FCS Pre-Season All-American honors
CHICAGO — A trio of Missouri State football standouts has been recognized by STATS Perform on its FCS Preseason All-America Team, the organization announced Monday (Aug. 1). Consensus All-American punter Grant Burkett (So., Joplin, Mo.) was named as a first-team selection, while quarterback Jason Shelley (Sr., Frisco, Texas) and defensive back Montrae Braswell (Jr., Avon Park, Fla.) were honored as second-team honorees.
Bears football picked third in Valley preseason poll
ST. LOUIS — Missouri State is picked third in the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason poll, announced Monday by the league office, with eight Bears landing on the Preseason All-MVFC Team. North Dakota State captured 39 of 41 possible first-place votes and 446 total points to land as league...
New walking bridge at Carthage’s Kellogg Lake
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new feature added to Kellogg Lake in Carthage, Missouri is dedicated to the public. A dedication ceremony for a newly installed walking bridge took place along the banks of Kellogg Lake Thursday evening (7/28). David Lawhon, President of the Kellogg Lake Board, officially presented the bridge to those who gathered for […]
