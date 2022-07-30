SUV, semi-truck involved in crash in Madison County

www.wbbjtv.com
Man indicted in woman’s fatal shooting in Covington; car linked to Young Dolph killing, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a woman in Covington last year. The shooting happened in Nov. 12, 2021, at S. College and Church Street. According to Covington Police (CPD), officers discovered a vehicle with two people inside had been shot multiple times.
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal April shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been indicted and arrested in connection to a fatal April shooting. The department says that 19-year-old Christopher Hines has been arrested in the shooting of Charles Tyus, Jr., who was 19. Tyrus was found in his vehicle the...
19 indicted, 16 arrested in Hardin County drug investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the indictment of 19 people and 16 arrests on a wide variety of charges after a yearlong investigation by special agents from TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. Starting in June 2021, agents coordinated efforts with the TBI, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Hardin County […]
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
Man indicted in deadly double shooting near Covington HS
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/01/22 – 08/02/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/02/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with Martin, Tenn. shooting
MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - One person was arrested and two others are wanted in connection with a shooting in a parking lot. Antonio R. Hogard, Jr., 27, from Martin, was arrested on a charge of reckless endangerment. Police say they signed warrants on Thursday evening for Kentrel Ne’Air Siner, 23,...
Union City Police Department Begins Collections for Holiday “Shop With a Cop”
The Union City Police Department is requesting assistance for an upcoming Christmas event. Officers are planning their “Shop With a Cop” program, which helps needy students in Obion County school’s. Last year, law enforcement officers received enough donations to shop for 90 area children. The shopping consisted...
Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
Books of Madison County fundraiser to be held Aug. 16
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event made its return. Preparations are underway for the 11th Books of Madison County fundraiser. It’s the biggest event of the year to fund raise for the Jackson-Madison County Library. It’s put on by the Library Foundation. This year it will be...
M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Lake-Obion County line Monday night, August 1. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles southeast of Ridgely, at 10:30 p.m. It had a depth of 1.37 miles. The USGS website...
Stanton mayor speaks to Old Hickory Rotary Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Old Hickory Rotary Club held their weekly meeting on Monday. The meeting included a lunch, along with guest speaker, Stanton Mayor, Dr. Allan Sterbinsky. He spoke on the planning they are doing for Blue Oval City and the increase of expecting population over the next...
Obion County Has New Clerk and Master at Courthouse
Obion County has a new Clerk and Master following swearing-in ceremonies at the courthouse on Monday. Chancellor Mike Maloan issued the oath to Emily Hall, of Union City, who takes the position following the retirement of former Clerk and Master, Paula Rice. A large crowd of friends and family filled...
Annual event returns to stop violence in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –Blacks Out Black Out is hosting their third annual event. The event is to raise awareness and remember those who lost their lives to gun violence, drug overdoses, suicide and more. This is the third year for the event. Three years ago it was started due to...
West Tennessee Healthcare welcomes in new surgeon
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has welcomed in a new surgeon. According to a news release, West Tennessee Healthcare now has Jordi Espel, M.D., a plastics and reconstructive surgeon. The release says that he come from Memphis, where he was also a reconstructive surgeon. The release says he...
Health department hosting back-to-school vaccine clinic
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is helping everyone get back to school healthily. The department says it is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic on Saturday, Aug. 6 by appointment only. “This is a great opportunity for parents to make sure their children are caught up...
Job fair held by Goodwill in south Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Job seekers were able to find new careers on Tuesday. The Goodwill Career Solutions Center in south Jackson held a job fair and community resource event from Tuesday morning. The center had 17 employers there that were seeking to fill more than 465 positions. Employers included...
Outrage mounts after Oakland, Tn. man beaten in parents’ home after traffic stop
Brandon Calloway only had been back in Oakland, Tennessee an hour about 7:30 p.m. July 16 when three law enforcement officers beat him in his parents’ home. “My son had just driven here from Chattanooga to see a couple of people in the Memphis area,” said Edward Calloway, Brandon Calloway’s father. “Brandon ran out for a couple of Door Dash runs, and he was on his way home when this horrific ordeal took place. We still can’t believe it happened.”
Mr. Sherman Bond, Jr.
Mr. Sherman Bond, Jr., 76, died Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:30 P. M., graveside at Will Farrington Memorial Gardens in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Friday from 11:00 A. M. until 12:00 Noon at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville.
Reggie C James
Visitation for the late Reggie James will be Friday August 5th from 11 AM to 4 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday August 6th at 1 PM. Both visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN. (With a new rise in Covid-19 cases, it is required that a mask be worn while present in Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services) Interment will follow directly after at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Jackson, TN. There will be a repast to follow the burial at the American Legion located at 165 Perry Switch Rd in Jackson, TN.
