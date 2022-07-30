Stats Perform announced its FCS Preseason All-America Team on Monday, with VMI’s Stone Snyder and Robert Soderholm both earning first-team honors. A two-time Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Snyder has been a finalist for the Buck Buchanan FCS Defensive Player of the Year award the last two seasons, and was named an All-American by five organizations, including Stats Perform, after the Fall 2021 campaign. This marks the third Preseason All-American honor this year for Snyder (Bluebloods, Athlon).

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO