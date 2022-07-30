ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Augusta Free Press

VMI’s Snyder, Soderholm named to Stats FCS Preseason All-America First Team

Stats Perform announced its FCS Preseason All-America Team on Monday, with VMI’s Stone Snyder and Robert Soderholm both earning first-team honors. A two-time Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Snyder has been a finalist for the Buck Buchanan FCS Defensive Player of the Year award the last two seasons, and was named an All-American by five organizations, including Stats Perform, after the Fall 2021 campaign. This marks the third Preseason All-American honor this year for Snyder (Bluebloods, Athlon).
LEXINGTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lime Kiln adds Scott Miller to Watkins Family Hour show

Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington has added Scott Miller as the opener for the Watkins Family Hour show on Saturday, Aug. 13. Recently inducted to the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter Scott Miller returned to his native Virginia to tend the family farm while continuing to release and perform new music informed by that rural area, history, and Appalachia.
LEXINGTON, VA
