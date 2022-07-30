ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Extradition refusal: cold case suspect denies returning to Erie

By Jennifer Mobilia
 4 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The man accused of brutally murdering his grandmother 34 years ago said he’s not coming back to Erie.

Jeremy Brock, 55, refused extradition Friday at a hearing in Texas.

Brock was arrested Monday in Travis County, Texas for allegedly stabbing 76-year-old Helen Vogt to death at her home on Zimmerman Road in Erie in 1988.

Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said her office will now get a governor’s warrant.

Brock has been a longtime suspect in his grandmother’s murder. Using new DNA technology, police said they can now prove he’s the killer.

