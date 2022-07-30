Hoskins' HR in 10th inning lifts Phillies past Pirates 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — While the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were making moves during Tuesday’s trade deadline to bolster their rosters for a postseason run, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian was left answering questions after his team went into sell mode. Despite having two of the top players in the game in AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are hurtling toward their seventh straight losing season. “I still think there’s talent here. We have to find a way to stay healthy,” Minsasian said. “We’ve got to find more depth. I’ve got to build a better roster and that’s something that we’re going to attack this offseason.” The Halos went into Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics a season-high 16 games under .500 at 43-59. They are in fourth place in the AL West after being tied for the lead with Houston in the middle of May.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO