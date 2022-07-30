Hoskins' HR in 10th inning lifts Phillies past Pirates 4-2

www.sfgate.com
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Delaware Contemporary announces a "Season of Glass"Janine ParisWilmington, DE
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
SFGate
Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs
Phillies second. J.T. Realmuto grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Nick Castellanos singles to left center field. Darick Hall doubles to first base. Nick Castellanos scores. Bryson Stott strikes out on a foul tip. Matt Vierling strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1...
Angels sellers again at trade deadline despite star power
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — While the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers were making moves during Tuesday’s trade deadline to bolster their rosters for a postseason run, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian was left answering questions after his team went into sell mode. Despite having two of the top players in the game in AL MVPs Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are hurtling toward their seventh straight losing season. “I still think there’s talent here. We have to find a way to stay healthy,” Minsasian said. “We’ve got to find more depth. I’ve got to build a better roster and that’s something that we’re going to attack this offseason.” The Halos went into Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics a season-high 16 games under .500 at 43-59. They are in fourth place in the AL West after being tied for the lead with Houston in the middle of May.
Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, who entertained and informed Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years. Scully, the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, died Tuesday night at 94. ___. “OMG....
Legendary MLB Dodgers broadcaster Scully dead at 94
Legendary Major League Baseball broadcaster Vin Scully, "voice" of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years, died Tuesday at age 94, the club announced. Scully, who retired in 2016, began as the Dodgers broadcaster in 1950 when the club was Brooklyn-based and followed them to Los Angeles when they moved to Southern California in 1958.
Bay Area fans remember Vin Scully as 'the greatest ever'
As if it were fate, Vin Scully’s Los Angeles Dodgers were in San Francisco taking on the hated Giants at Oracle Park as his death was announced.
SFGate
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
SFGate
Chapman homers, Berríos gets win as Jays beat Tigers 4-1
TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer, José Berríos won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the error-prone Detroit Tigers 4-1 Sunday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette had RBI doubles for the Blue Jays, who have won 12 of 15 overall after taking three of four from the Tigers. Toronto (57-45) is a season-high 12 games above .500 for the third time, and the first time since the Blue Jays were 37-25 on June 15.
SFGate
NFL suspends Dolphins owner for tampering with Brady, Payton
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league. The league's investigation...
