Utah Highway Patrol responds to serious vehicle crashes on I-70 and I-80

By MARK JONES
 4 days ago
KSLTV

UHP warning of scam happening on Utah roadways

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol are warning drivers about a scam happening out on the roadways. “We’ve had some people that are, like, flagging cars down, and then, when they stop to help, they kind of tell them that their car is broke down and they’ll give them this gold if they can get some money. And so, it’s people trying to scam people as they’re stopping to help someone,” said Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol.
ABC4

Lanes reopened after crash shuts down I-15 in Davis County

MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m. DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning. Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful. Drivers heading in that direction should […]
Gephardt Daily

Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
ABC4

Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
ABC4

Victim identified in SLC hit-and-run crash, suspect at large

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) has identified the victim as 59-year-old Kerry Brown. Authorities say Brown was crossing the road near 1300 South Major St. around 11:04 p.m. when he was struck by a […]
ABC4

UHP: Springville crash affecting I-15 traffic

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck rollover crash is affecting traffic in Springville. At this time, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says that several lanes on Southbound Interstate-15 on-ramp at mile marker 261 are blocked off as a result of the crash. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes. One lane of traffic is getting around […]
Gephardt Daily

Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
deseret.com

Opinion: Why the Rio Grande Plan could solve Salt Lake traffic

Anyone driving into Salt Lake City has seen the huge, empty rail yards that cut through the center of the city and form a deep divide between the east and west sides. Getting off of I-15 in your car, you may notice the sea of train tracks is typically sparsely populated by freight trains, which is partially because the railroad that owns most of it, Union Pacific, mostly uses other yards for its business in the valley these days.
ksl.com

'Am I dead?' Magna man recalls crash allegedly caused by 2 drivers involved in fight

MAGNA — Shawn Moriarty doesn't remember much about the crash. "The car just came out in front of me so fast, I didn't even hit my brakes or anything," he said. Moriarty was driving to work on May 24. The next thing he remembers is "waking up in the hospital, feeling this intense amount of pain over the entire front of my body, looking at a white ceiling thinking, 'Am I dead?' And then I thought, 'No, I'm in way too much pain to be dead.'"
ABC4

Man arrested after threatening woman with metal rod in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A large police presence was seen surrounding a residence in West Jordan after a man threatened a woman with a metal rod on Tuesday morning. West Jordan Police first responded to reports of a domestic dispute at a residence near 1700 West and 8700 South around 4 a.m. The suspect, […]
ABC4

Teen arrested for involvement in Utah 16-year-old death

UPDATED: TUESDAY 8/2/22 7:15 p.m. LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old male has been arrested for his involvement in the death of another 16-year-old teen on Monday. The Lindon City Police Department said two groups of people had met at the location where the incident happened — the Lindon View Park, Murdock Trailhead. Police believe […]
ABC4

SGPD: Rollover off of Bluff St. I-15 affecting traffic

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) is investigating a rollover crash Friday morning on I-15. At this time, SGPD says the traffic signal is out at Bluff Street and Southbound Interstate-15 and stop signs have been put in place to manage the intersection until the traffic control box is repaired.  […]
