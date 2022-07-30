EXPLAINER: One weather system floods St. Louis and Kentucky

GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Fewer firefighters are needed as a stubborn two-week-old North Texas wildfire nears being fully contained, officials said Tuesday. The multi-agency Southern Area Incident Management Team said it's turned management of the 10 1/2-square-mile (27 1/3-square-kilometer) Chalk Mountain Fire over to the Texas A&M Forest Service after firefighters brought containment from 89% on Monday to 93% on Tuesday.

