Torrance, Tasca, Enders fast on Friday in Seattle

Schumacher, Hight, Coughlin win in Seattle
Eight-time Top Fuel world champion Tony Schumacher picked up his first win since 2020, powering to his 86th career victory on Sunday at the 33rd annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Troy Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) also won at the 13th of 22...
4 amazing steakhouses in Seattle
Even though it's true that it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time and have a nice dinner with our friends and family members, and luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of amazing steakhouses everywhere that truly know how to prepare a delicious steak.
Here’s the 2022 schedule for Blue Angels soaring and roaring over Seattle
Not everything returning to Seattle after years of pandemic absence will be welcomed by all. This week brings the return of a full-powered Seafair including the return of the roar of the Blue Angels above the city. Below is the planned practice and performance schedule courtesy of WSDOT. Part propaganda,...
Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy
Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
Two U.S. soccer stars tackled a U.S. Open course and showed a different side of golf
I ushered my two new golfing friends to the edge of the overlook. One stood open-mouthed. The other laughed out loud. “Bro,” he said. “I didn’t even know golf courses could look like this.”. The wild dunescape of Chambers Bay Golf Course opened up before us. The...
Central Tavern and Saloon (Seattle)
The Central Tavern – located in the historic Skagit Building at 207 First Avenue South -- has been near the center of Seattle’s nightlife action for many decades. What began as a café associated with the Famous Hotel has existed in many different incarnations, from a Gold Rush-era eatery, to a fleabag Skid Road dive, to a legendary live music venue. The Central survived the lean Prohibition era, as well as the 1960’s urban-renewal phase, when Pioneer Square buildings were razed before the wider community’s sense of historical preservation took hold and the area was designated as the Pioneer Square-Skid Road National Historic District. In the 1970s the Central helped introduce live blues and rock and roll to the neighborhood, and in the 1980s it played a role in the rise of Grunge Rock, hosting shows by such bands as Soundgarden, Nirvana, Mother Love Bone, Screaming Trees, and Mudhoney. In 1990 it was redubbed the Central Saloon. Today it remains popular with locals, as well as being a must-see shrine for globetrotting Grunge tourists.
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
Fishing in Seattle Guide: Salmon Fishing Tips
Fishing in Seattle is a pastime enjoyed by countless anglers, and salmon fishing Washington’s waters is known worldwide for the excitement, dramatic scenery, and of course the awesome dinners following a successful day on the water. While salmon fishing in Seattle clearly gets the limelight, there are also several...
SR 167 HOV lane finally opening
The orange cones on northbound State Route 167 have frustrated drivers for months, but they should disappear in the next few weeks. The cones have been blocking off the new left lane between Sumner and Auburn, leaving drivers frustrated that an open lane is just sitting idle when they are backed up daily. Cara Mitchell with the Washington Department of Transportation said workers are still using that lane to finalize the project. “They’re keeping those cones there because they do have some work they have to take care of in that median barrier,” she said. “The cones give them a work zone and the opportunity to be out there during the day.”
Seafair returns with Fleet Week
SEATTLE — Monday marked the start of Fleet Week in Seattle. Chopper 7 flew above the Navy ships that rolled into Elliott Bay, bringing the summer tradition back after a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus. As the USS Lake Champlain and the USS John Paul Jones headlined the Seafair parade of...
Cranium co-creator, Seattle entrepreneur Richard Tait dies after COVID
Richard Tait, co-creator of the hit party game Cranium and a well-regarded Seattle entrepreneur, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 58. Known as the "Grand Poobah" in the Cranium offices, Tait, a native of Scotland, led the company until its 2008 sale to Hasbro for $77.5 million in 2008. Cranium was named Game of the Year five times by The Toy Association while Tait led the company.
5 Spot in Queen Anne reopens Monday with a new crew
A beloved cafe has returned to Queen Anne. 5 Spot, which ceased operations just over two years ago, will reopen in the same location under new ownership — ARISTA Catering, a Seattle-based team of chefs. The cafe had been running for decades and was a fan favorite in the Seattle area.
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Washington
LoveFood found the most delicious grilled cheese in every state.
10 Hikes to Swimmable Lakes in Western Washington
Step one: Walk in the woods. Step two: Jump in. The joke is told on hiking trails across the Northwest: "There better be a Starbucks at the top." But with crisp mountain lakes by the hundred, what waits at the end of Washington hikes might even beat a Frappucino. These swimming holes are fed by glaciers and fresh rains, usually with a stunning backdrop.
Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
Sunday Comix | Bruce Blocks
The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
A glassy gift shines a new path
In a small clear box, Etsuko Ichikawa keeps a small piece of vitrified glass that was given to her on a tour of the Hanford nuclear site. This vitrified glass encases radioactive material before it is disposed of through burial. As an artist trained in making glass, this object becomes something of a totem for Ichikawa, who turns her eye towards nuclear legacies,environmental degradation, and human impacts on the environment.
Ferry captain resigns after 'hard landing' that damaged vessel at West Seattle dock
SEATTLE — The captain of the Cathlamet ferry at the time the boat collided with a terminal structure on July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain's identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests...
Another round of 90s Sunday, then we finally cooldown to near normal this week!
Seattle - We're starting to sound like a broken record here folks! Today marks day five at 90 or above! That ties the only two previous streaks in 1981 and 2015. Official records date back to 1945 when stats were first documented. We have a rare opportunity to make the streak push to a sixth day Sunday with highs forecast at SeaTac in the low 90s again! Stay tuned!
Seattle developer looking to build $40 million project in downtown Spokane
A real estate developer in Seattle is looking to build an estimated $40 million mixed-use residential development in downtown Spokane. Hybrid Architecture, of Seattle, has submitted a pre-development request with the city for a 125,000-square-foot, seven-story multi-family building in a parking lot between Fast Eddie’s Bar & Grill and Best Western Plus City Center on Spokane Falls Boulevard.
