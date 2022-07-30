ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Body discovered in Comal County, where woman has been missing for over a week

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Investigators waiting for autopsy results on body found in Spring Branch

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night is believed to be that of a Spring Branch woman who was reported missing in mid-July. The possible remains of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro were found in a dry retention pond just a few hundred feet from the RV she shared with her husband, who reported her missing on July 19th.
SPRING BRANCH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Spring Branch, TX
Comal County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Comal County, TX
Spring Branch, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#South Texas#Learn#San Antonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
news4sanantonio.com

Challenges while searching for Shana DiMambro

A body found in Spring Branch off of Mitchell Drive is believed to be the missing body of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro who went missing on July 19. Eric Herr, a search and recovery expert from Search and Support San Antonio, found the body that he identified as DiMambro. However, the...
SPRING BRANCH, TX
KSAT 12

Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history

SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in Spring Branch believed to be missing woman

SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night in Spring Branch is believed to be that of a missing woman. Just before 8 p.m. July 29, the Comal County Sheriff's Office was called to the 200 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch to a report about a body. Deputies responded and located a decomposed body.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy