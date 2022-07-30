Body discovered in Comal County, where woman has been missing for over a week

www.kens5.com
KSAT 12
The ambush murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi; South Texas Crime Stories
A year ago, we all watched as the capital murder trial of Otis McKane took place. For the first time ever, KSAT live streamed a trial from gavel to gavel. It was the first time we heard and saw all the evidence in the murder case of San Antonio Police Department Det. Benjamin Marconi.
Police arrest 3 suspects accused of dumping young woman's body in plastic bin
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police have arrested three family members they believe are responsible for dumping the body of a young woman inside a plastic bin on the driveway of an abandoned home on the west side of town back in July. Frank Rangel, 42, along with his...
fox7austin.com
Investigators waiting for autopsy results on body found in Spring Branch
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night is believed to be that of a Spring Branch woman who was reported missing in mid-July. The possible remains of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro were found in a dry retention pond just a few hundred feet from the RV she shared with her husband, who reported her missing on July 19th.
San Antonio man gets one of the longest prison sentences in Texas for animal cruelty, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man has received a 25-year prison sentence, one of the longest ever handed down in the state of Texas, for abusing a dog in 2019, the City of San Antonio said. Frank Javier Fonseca, 56, was caught on camera punching and kicking his...
SAPD continue search for motive in gym shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A 32-year-old man remains jailed under a $250,000 bond, charged with the murder of another man at the LA Fitness on Blanco Road Monday evening. The name of the victim has not yet been released. San Antonio Police said Jessie Marquis MacWilliams walked into the gym...
San Antonio police ID gunman that shot, killed man at Northside LA Fitness
The shooter was taken into custody.
Austin Police searching for suspect in roommate death
Austin police are searching for a person who they said killed a roommate at a north Austin home Monday night.
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
KSAT 12
‘A nightmare’: Two girls testify against father accused of killing their mother
SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago began on Tuesday with testimony from his two young daughters. Jorge Izquierdo is charged with the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Cora Nickel. Nickel was found with a single gunshot wound to the...
Bowling alley on southeast side evacuated after smell of smoke was reported
SAN ANTONIO — A bowling alley on the southeast side of San Antonio was evacuated after bowlers reported they smelled smoke inside the building. Firefighters responded to the 2100 block of Goliad Rd. around 10:43 p.m. Sunday night for reports of smoke. When crews arrived, they located a fire...
KENS 5
17 stolen vehicles recovered in Comal County
Officials went to a home in New Braunfels and discovered 17 stolen vehicles. Two people were taken into custody shortly after.
KSAT 12
3 people accused of dumping body found in bin last month outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested three members of a family who they believe played a role in dumping the body of a murdered woman outside a vacant West Side home last month. Frank Rangel, 42; his 18-year-old son Adam; and daughter, Alysson Paredes, 25, all were...
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for 12 year old missing since Friday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 12 year old girl. Her name is Destannie Flores and she was last seen Friday in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street. Destannie, who also goes by the alias “Emma Max”...
Fight between two homeless men escalates into stabbing
SAN ANTONIO — One man is in the hospital and another is on the run following a stabbing, officials say. Around 11:37, San Antonio Police responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Flores and Laredo. When police arrived, they found a man in his 50s with a stab...
Austin Police: Missing 25-year-old woman last seen in east Austin
The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing 25-year-old woman last seen near east Austin.
Police identify man killed in crash with 18-wheeler on I-35 in late July
A man who died in a crash with an 18-wheeler in north Austin in late July was identified by the Austin Police Department on Monday.
news4sanantonio.com
Challenges while searching for Shana DiMambro
A body found in Spring Branch off of Mitchell Drive is believed to be the missing body of 45-year-old Shana DiMambro who went missing on July 19. Eric Herr, a search and recovery expert from Search and Support San Antonio, found the body that he identified as DiMambro. However, the...
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly shooting at North Side LA Fitness has long criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night at a North Side LA Fitness has a long history of trouble with the law. San Antonio police found Jessie MacWilliams, 32, walking down a sidewalk not far from the gym, located on Blanco Road near Loop 410, and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
fox7austin.com
Body found in Spring Branch believed to be missing woman
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - A body found Friday night in Spring Branch is believed to be that of a missing woman. Just before 8 p.m. July 29, the Comal County Sheriff's Office was called to the 200 block of Mitchell Drive in Spring Branch to a report about a body. Deputies responded and located a decomposed body.
KSAT 12
SAPD issues endangered child alert for missing 12-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Destannie Flores was last seen July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about...
