ACBL: Trenton Generals defeat New Brunswick to advance in playoffs

As the Allentown American Legion baseball team headed to the Mid-Atlantic Regional at Morgantown, W.Va.’s Dale Miller Field within the Anker Fields Complex of Mylan Park early Tuesday, it did so with its two Toms leading the way. Just like in the 2022 state championship game against Brooklawn Post...
Happy anniversary, Athing Mu. Exactly one year ago, Trenton’s most celebrated athlete of all time, claimed a gold medal in the women’s 800-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics. Magical. Unimaginable. Memorable. My girlfriend joined me for a vacation scream fest inside a bedroom of her family’s home in...
When Diane Rose Kelly got word that she was being inducted into the 2nd Annual Mercer County Community College Athletic Hall of Fame Class, it led to a moment of shock, followed by entry into a time machine. “I was totally surprised to get the call,” the Lawrence Township native...
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on July 25, 2022. Police say 16-year-old Christian Harley was last seen on the 100 block of South 56th Street. Harley was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt with “Philadelphia’ Youth baseball” in...
TRENTON – Joe Harrison was admittedly a member of the worst governing body in Trenton’s history. “Bombs going off every day,” Harrison said Tuesday. “All these things the community wanted addressed seemed to have been on the backburner to our personal drama. It’s embarrassing. Every meeting turns into a yelling match.”
With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
Some advice about the City of Trenton’s National Night Out celebration scheduled for Tuesday, August 2 at Cadwalader Park — Don’t go if you don’t have to. An event that once accomplished an NNO goal to build better communities home by home; enhance police-community partnerships block by block and to cultivate safer, more caring places to live day by day, morphed into a mosh pit of nonsense.
How many aircraft can fly over Atlantic City beach, boardwalk, and ocean in four or five hours?. Spectators planning to attend the Aug. 24 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow 2022 “Thunder Over the Boardwalk” will find out. The tentative start time is 11 a.m. and there is no...
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson took the state of New Jersey to court and has won a big judicial verdict. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Michael Blee has awarded significant damages to the County of Atlantic over the Payment in lieu of Taxes (PILOT) state legislation. As a result of...
TRENTON — Don’t tell Dilan Espinal the traditional leadoff hitter is dead. Just look at the dirt and grass stains on the front of the Thunder infielder’s jersey at the end of the game. “I like the old-school leadoff hitter,” Espinal said after he continued to impress...
Malls were once as iconic to American culture as baseball and apple pie. With their soaring atriums, cool fountains, and lushly faux-tropical gardens, shopping malls were quasi-public spaces designed to replicate the downtown shopping experience for residents of the fast-growing suburbs of the 20th century. Now, battered by pandemic shutdowns...
From big-name artists like Post Malone and Mary J. Blige to country music festivals, New Jersey offers a wide range of concerts at multiple different venues this upcoming fall season. Here are just a few of these performances you can go see and enjoy. Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. My...
(Lindenwold, NJ) – On Saturday, July 30, PSE&G began replacing a gas main on Federal Street and Market Street in Camden. This project has a projected completion date of Friday, September 9. There will be lane shifts on Federal Street between Broadway and Cooper Street and lane shifts on Market Street between North 2nd and Federal streets.
For many, Atlantic City is synonymous with casinos. But Bally’s Atlantic City Resort offers food, fun, and more for all ages. For instance, The Yard is a new beer garden-style venue with both indoor and outdoor attractions. The spot is just steps off the boardwalk and offers live music, elevated gastro-pub fare, arcade games, and more.
A small group of volunteers came out on Saturday morning to do a street cleanup on the block of Perry Street. The group was a combination of Isles and volunteers from the Trenton Puerto Rican Friends and Community organization. They started at the Wood Street parking lot, made their way through North Montgomery, Academy Street, Olive Street, and then worked their way down North Stockton Street.
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
One thing we have to be supremely proud of: The tri-state area is the BEST corner of the world to get an authentic cheesesteak. However, working out where to get the BEST one is a hotly debated subject, as we are a passionate people who are proud of our food.
