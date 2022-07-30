Keystone Juniors continue comeback at state tourney, into Saturday title game

therecord-online.com
thesportspage.blog
Listen Live Pennsylvania State Little League Championship: Greencastle vs. Hollidaysburg 3:45 p.m. Monday August 1
Greencastle will play Hollidaysburg for the Pennsylvania State Little League Championship Monday August 1 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Pittsburgh Bradford. Hollidaysburg defeated Keystone 11-1 to advance to the championship game. Greencastle will become state champions with a victory. A loss by Greencastle would force a second game to be played Monday at 6:30.
therecord-online.com
Keystone 12s finish third best in Pennsylvania
BRADFORD, PA – keystone 12s All-Star Manager Ben Falls had nothing but praise for the 13 members of his squad; this moments after Keystone was ousted from the state tourney in Bradford on Sunday. Keystone’s storybook season ended as Hollidaysburg avenged an earlier tourney loss with an 11-1, five-inning...
Onward State
Karl Shindledecker Commits To Penn State Wrestling
Penn State’s national champions continue to get better. On Saturday, Penn State wrestling picked up another commitment in its Class of 2022, as Karl Shindledecker announced his intentions to compete as a Nittany Lion. Shindledecker comes to Happy Valley with an impressive resume. Through his four years at Chambersburg...
therecord-online.com
Black fly spraying on Monday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County government Monday posted word on another round of aerial spraying for black fly suppression:. An aerial black fly suppression operation has been scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022 on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and local streams including Sinnemahoning, Pine, Loyalsock, Penns, and Middle Creeks. This operation will begin near Clearfield Monday morning and will move down river through the day. It is possible the operation will continue into Tuesday morning, ending near Selinsgrove. This aerial application will include flights in Clinton, Lycoming, Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Clearfield Counties. The helicopter will be a Bell 205 with the tail number N658HA and is grey with blue striping.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Beverage-Air of Brookville recently donated a new cooler for Brookville volleyball, basketball and wrestling boosters to use at their concession stands during their events! Pictured, left to right, are Ben Fiscus (Wrestling boosters), Ron Freeman and Jared Dean (Beverage-Air), and Dave Osborne (Brookville Athletic Director). Photo courtesy Brookville Area School District.
Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?
Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
therecord-online.com
Joanna Marie (Joane) Francis
Joanna Marie (Joane) Francis, 21 Summerson St., North Bend, PA died July 31, 2022 in the UPMC Williamsport Hospital, Born June 24, 1954 in Renovo, PA the daughter of the late Vito A. and Emma Dangergeni Janerella , On July 28, 1973 she married Jesse J. Francis who survives at home.
explore venango
178 Acre Solar Farm Planned for Lake Lucy Area
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One of the country’s largest utility-scale solar companies has proposed a 178 acre solar farm in northern Clarion County that could be the largest of its kind in Northwestern Pennsylvania. (PHOTO: Cypress Creek Renewables plans to build a 20 megawatt solar farm in...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Long Term Lane Closures for Interstate 80 Paving Project in Jefferson and Clarion Counties
INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to long term lane closures on Interstate 80 Eastbound and Westbound between Exit 78: Brookville to Exit 70: Strattanville in Jefferson and Clarion Counties starting August 8, 2022. This paving project on Interstate 80 includes milling, patching,...
Annual Elk Expo returning to Elk County in August
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The largest elk celebration in the northeast region is returning in late August. The Elk Expo is back on Saturday, August 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elk County Visitor Center in Benezette. The annual event features […]
PA Man Sent to Strong After Falling Out of UTV
One man was sent to the hospital after falling out of a UTV Friday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Dennis Smith of Bradford, Pennsylvania was riding in the rear of the UTV travelling on the shoulder of Lake Road in the Town of Williamson when fell out of the vehicle. Smith was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
Construction in Clearfield County to close road until September
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A road near Osceola Mills Borough will be closed and a detour will be in place for about a month for bank stabilization and box culvert work. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the project is set to begin on Route 2051 (Drane Highway) Aug. 8. Bank stabilization will […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Route 949 Closed Until Mid August
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – State Route 949 between Corsica and Sigel in Jefferson County is expected to be closed until mid-August due to a bridge replacement project. (Photos courtesy Sigel Volunteer Fire Company) Through August 17, contractor Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City will be replacing the Mill Run...
therecord-online.com
Multiple Clinton County entrepreneurs recognized by PA Wilds
JERSEY SHORE, PA – The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. last week recognized the recipients of the 2022 Champions of the PA Wilds Awards. The winners were honored at the 2022 PA Wilds Dinner & Awards, held July 28 at Bald Birds Brewing in Jersey Shore. The Champion...
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
Altoona roadwork to begin on 17th street
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, August 2 school zone and pedestrian marking roadwork will begin. Along 17th Street the school zone and pedestrian marking will begin and the work will extend between 2nd Avenue and Margaret Avenue. This project is part of the Arle grant that was awarded to the city through the […]
therecord-online.com
Pine Creek Township bridge replacement to start Monday
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is reminding area drivers of a coming closure and detour for a Clinton County bridge on Harley Drive (T-433). This state-owned bridge spans Mill Race in Pine Creek Township. The 14-foot bridge was built in 1911 and carries an average of 183 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from fair to good.
‘We need to think creatively.’ What could future housing, development look like in State College?
Officials say it’s a balancing game between shorter, less dense buildings, more affordable housing for non-student residents and buildings that are “of a high quality” and energy-efficient.
pbrtv.com
Defunct Radio Station Tower Site for Sale
A long-dark AM radio station in northern Cambria County has listed its tower site for sale. WNCC, a station licensed to Northern Cambria borough (formerly Barnesboro) was on the air between 1950 until 2010. It went silent following the death of owner Larry Schrecongost and a failed sale afterwards. The station’s heyday was primarily the late 60’s through the 70’s, when Cambria County’s lucrative coal industry was thriving.
Rutter’s store proposal in Blair County draws concerns
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A proposed Rutter’s convenience store and gas station in Pinecroft has one area conservation group concerned about the impact the 20-acre development could have on a high-quality trout stream and adjacent wetlands. “This is not a convenience store, it’s a truck stop,” said Gary Miller, a member of the Little […]
