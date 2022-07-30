Keystone Juniors continue comeback at state tourney, into Saturday title game

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County government Monday posted word on another round of aerial spraying for black fly suppression:. An aerial black fly suppression operation has been scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022 on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and local streams including Sinnemahoning, Pine, Loyalsock, Penns, and Middle Creeks. This operation will begin near Clearfield Monday morning and will move down river through the day. It is possible the operation will continue into Tuesday morning, ending near Selinsgrove. This aerial application will include flights in Clinton, Lycoming, Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Clearfield Counties. The helicopter will be a Bell 205 with the tail number N658HA and is grey with blue striping.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO