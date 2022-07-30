ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean Lafitte, LA

Some schools damaged in Hurricane Ida still closed as new school year nears

 4 days ago
WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive Underway thru August 5

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WDSU-TV is partnering with Cox, the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation and Walmart to donate school supplies to those in need in Southeast Louisiana. WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive is a two-week initiative inviting the community to contribute donations through United Way...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Joan Kathmann, head of school at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Kenner

Joan Kathmann has assumed the new title of head of school at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School (SEAS) in Kenner. Father Robert Cooper, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, said the position combines the role of the “outward-facing entrepreneur and institution builder” (president) with the “inward‐facing champion of teaching, learning and academic best practices” (principal).
KENNER, LA
Over 1,000 customers without power in Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is reporting power outages as storms move across the area. There are more than 1,000 outages in the Larose area of Lafourche Parish. There are also little more than 200 customers in the dark in Tangipahoa Parish. On the West Bank, Entergy is reporting about 200 people without power in Gretna.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
The community packed the bus at this year’s Pack the Bus School Supply Drive!

“We had a great day helping 40 plus wonderful community partners “Pack the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank. United Way of South Louisiana in coordination with Synergy Bank hosted the 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. Community members were encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of the community drop-off locations throughout the month of July. On July 29, 2022, team members loaded a school bus to pack it with the supplies collected throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Jean Lafitte, LA
Grand Isle, LA
Fisher, LA
Marrero, LA
NOLA pastor suing Sewerage and Water board

NEW ORLEANS — The pastor of the New Testament Baptist Church in the Lower Ninth Ward is taking the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board to court. According to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday, Rev. Jack Battiste claims the utility removed a meter and cut off service to a home he owns on Tupelo Street without proper notice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Boil water advisory for parts of Abita Springs

NEW ORLEANS — This morning, a boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Abita Springs. Officials issued the advisory after a car hit a flushing line, causing the water pressure to drop. If you live between 12th St and Walker St and Highway 59 and Minkler, you...
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans

Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jean Lafitte
Ben Franklin grad dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant

NEW ORLEANS — The Ben Franklin High School community is “shocked and devastated” by the death of 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. Friday night, the recently-graduated honor student was inside the old Market Street power plant, just upriver from the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. According to police, Clawson fell 50 feet. He died from his injuries on Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Donates Supplies to Pack the Bus

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, through their Chamber Cares initiative, has donated school supplies for the 8th Annual Pack the Bus to help students in need for the new school year. The bus stopped by the Chamber Friday, July 29 where staff and volunteers presented supplies donated by community and...
HOUMA, LA
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest

With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans stumped over what to do about abandoned buildings

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is known for its historical buildings and the city's ability to re-develop old buildings is part of the city's allure. Yet countless buildings and homes across the city sit vacant and now abandoned, some verging on collapse. The towering skyscraper on Loyola Avenue, Plaza...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Car window smashing a growing concern in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — In his six years driving for Uber in New Orleans, John Gualtieri said he’s seen a lot of crime. “I’ve seen it getting really bad in these past couple of years,” Gualtieri said. After dropping a passenger off in the French Quarter last...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana

There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
LOUISIANA STATE
New Orleans, LA
