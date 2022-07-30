Some schools damaged in Hurricane Ida still closed as new school year nears

www.wwltv.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive Underway thru August 5
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – WDSU-TV is partnering with Cox, the Ray & Jessica Brandt Family Foundation and Walmart to donate school supplies to those in need in Southeast Louisiana. WDSU’s Student Connection School Supply Drive is a two-week initiative inviting the community to contribute donations through United Way...
clarionherald.org
Joan Kathmann, head of school at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Kenner
Joan Kathmann has assumed the new title of head of school at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School (SEAS) in Kenner. Father Robert Cooper, pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, said the position combines the role of the “outward-facing entrepreneur and institution builder” (president) with the “inward‐facing champion of teaching, learning and academic best practices” (principal).
Over 1,000 customers without power in Lafourche Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is reporting power outages as storms move across the area. There are more than 1,000 outages in the Larose area of Lafourche Parish. There are also little more than 200 customers in the dark in Tangipahoa Parish. On the West Bank, Entergy is reporting about 200 people without power in Gretna.
houmatimes.com
The community packed the bus at this year’s Pack the Bus School Supply Drive!
“We had a great day helping 40 plus wonderful community partners “Pack the Bus” with school supplies for local students in need,” reads a statement from Synergy Bank. United Way of South Louisiana in coordination with Synergy Bank hosted the 8th annual school supply drive to benefit local children and schools during the month of July. Community members were encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of the community drop-off locations throughout the month of July. On July 29, 2022, team members loaded a school bus to pack it with the supplies collected throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.
NOLA pastor suing Sewerage and Water board
NEW ORLEANS — The pastor of the New Testament Baptist Church in the Lower Ninth Ward is taking the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board to court. According to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday, Rev. Jack Battiste claims the utility removed a meter and cut off service to a home he owns on Tupelo Street without proper notice.
Boil water advisory for parts of Abita Springs
NEW ORLEANS — This morning, a boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Abita Springs. Officials issued the advisory after a car hit a flushing line, causing the water pressure to drop. If you live between 12th St and Walker St and Highway 59 and Minkler, you...
theadvocate.com
Be prepared for 7 days without power during category 1 hurricane, Entergy says
In most years, giving guidance in the Baton Rouge area about how long the power will be out because of hurricane-force winds isn't a factor. Hurricane Ida, however, provided a reminder of the need to be prepared. During a presentation to the Kenner City Council this month, Entergy reiterated guidance...
clarionherald.org
Sean Goodwin, principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans
Sean Goodwin, who served as principal of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans from 2014-19, has been named the new principal of St. Joan of Arc School in New Orleans. Goodwin most recently served as principal of Andrew H. Wilson Charter School in New Orleans. He is certified in administration and teaching, with many years of experience in the classroom and in multiple roles as principal and assistant principal.
Ben Franklin grad dead after falling 50 feet at abandoned power plant
NEW ORLEANS — The Ben Franklin High School community is “shocked and devastated” by the death of 18-year-old Anthony Clawson. Friday night, the recently-graduated honor student was inside the old Market Street power plant, just upriver from the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. According to police, Clawson fell 50 feet. He died from his injuries on Saturday.
clarionherald.org
Brittany Breaux, principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, Belle Chasse
Brittany Breaux, MSW, CSW who served from 2017-22 as the assistant principal and social worker at St. Rita School and Church in New Orleans, has been named principal of Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Belle Chasse. Breaux had served from 2014-17 in many different non-profit organizations throughout the...
houmatimes.com
Houma-Terrebonne Chamber Donates Supplies to Pack the Bus
The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, through their Chamber Cares initiative, has donated school supplies for the 8th Annual Pack the Bus to help students in need for the new school year. The bus stopped by the Chamber Friday, July 29 where staff and volunteers presented supplies donated by community and...
WDSU
'It's frustrating': Some Cleco customers see electric bills double in one year
SLIDELL, La. — For weeks, Louisiana residents have voiced concerns over skyrocketing energy costs. Some Cleco customers told WDSU that their bills have doubled from the same time last year. Jeff Thomas lives in Slidell and said his July bill cost more than $700. "I can afford it, but...
NOLA.com
24-hour po-boys, daiquiris, rooftop patio headed to Mid-City as Melba‘s expands
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
whereyat.com
The Best Snowball in New Orleans Jefferson Parish Contest
With the high and humid temperatures present in New Orleans from the beginning to the end of the summertime, locals are always looking for ways to beat the heat. For some this might mean doing indoor activities or hosting a pool party for your friends and family. However, the main way locals seem to beat the heat is simply by stopping by their local snowball stand. Whether it's Casey's, Hansen's, SNO-LA, or Sal's, no snowball stand is short of patrons or excellent flavors. That being said, many are eager to know which snowball stand, or snowball flavor is the best.
New Orleans stumped over what to do about abandoned buildings
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is known for its historical buildings and the city's ability to re-develop old buildings is part of the city's allure. Yet countless buildings and homes across the city sit vacant and now abandoned, some verging on collapse. The towering skyscraper on Loyola Avenue, Plaza...
fox8live.com
DA Jason Williams’ St. Charles Avenue mansion goes on market for $2 million
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors and prospective homebuyers saw a pricey new house hit the New Orleans market Monday (Aug. 1): A St. Charles Avenue mansion, owned by Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and his wife Elizabeth, was listed for sale at an asking price of $2 million. The...
fox8live.com
Abandoned house in Gentilly rattles neighbors with partial collapse Sunday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of a Gentilly neighborhood were startled Sunday morning (July 31) when one side of a house in the 3700 block of Bruxelles Street suddenly collapsed. The house had been abandoned for about a year, and New Orleans Fire Department officials said no one was inside...
Car window smashing a growing concern in French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — In his six years driving for Uber in New Orleans, John Gualtieri said he’s seen a lot of crime. “I’ve seen it getting really bad in these past couple of years,” Gualtieri said. After dropping a passenger off in the French Quarter last...
Demonstrators protest costly energy bills at Entergy HQ in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Higher than normal electric bills have gotten a lot of folks heated lately. In New Orleans, it’s led to a few months of protection for Entergy customers, but there are calls for those protections to be given to all Entergy customers. Taking their voices and...
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
