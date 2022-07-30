Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks

www.mysanantonio.com
Fewer firefighters needed as Texas wildfire almost contained
GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Fewer firefighters are needed as a stubborn two-week-old North Texas wildfire nears being fully contained, officials said Tuesday. The multi-agency Southern Area Incident Management Team said it's turned management of the 10 1/2-square-mile (27 1/3-square-kilometer) Chalk Mountain Fire over to the Texas A&M Forest Service after firefighters brought containment from 89% on Monday to 93% on Tuesday.
Firefighters close to containment of stubborn Texas wildfire
GLEN ROSE, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters were approaching total containment Monday of a two-week-old wildfire in rural North Texas. The multi-agency team fighting the Chalk Mountain Fire, located 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth, reported 89% containment of the 10 1/2-square-mile (27 1/3-square-kilometer) fire.
These Texas cities are the top places for people leaving other US metros
With Texas being the fifth cheapest state to buy a home in, two cities in the state are part of the top 10 U.S. destinations for homebuyers leaving other American metropolitan areas, according to a July housing report from Redfin.com. San Antonio and Dallas were two of the most popular places homebuyers were seeking to move to in the second quarter of 2022. Overall, a record 32.6% of Redfin.com users nationwide looked to move from one metro to another during this time, the report said.
