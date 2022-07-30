3 Moore Reasons | Mauriceville Heritage Association planning benefit for family of 3 boys who were injured in Wednesday morning crash

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The trial for a man accused of shooting a victim in both their legs at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur is set to begin soon. Sean Girratana Flythe is charged with aggravated assault after a 2019 shooting left a man injured. Investigators believe Flythe was involved in a disturbance at the apartment complex that ended when police arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit.

