3 Moore Reasons | Mauriceville Heritage Association planning benefit for family of 3 boys who were injured in Wednesday morning crash

Mauriceville community holding benefit for beloved family after Orange County crash leaves 3 brothers injured
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
PORT ARTHUR — The City of Port Arthur is remembering an employee killed when a man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter crashed into his motorcycle. The car collided with the motorcycle at about 11: 40 p.m. Friday, July 29 in the 100 block of Gulfway and Houston Avenue. Paramedics transported...
BEAUMONT — Investigators with the Beaumont Fire Department are providing new information to KFDM/Fox 4 about the cause of a fire that destroyed a Baptist church. The fire gutted Central City Baptist Church on Franklin at Avenue E last Monday night, July 25. No one was hurt. Captain Terence...
The City of Port Arthur is mourning the death of an employee following a motorcycle crash this weekend. James Addison, 47, died just after midnight Saturday in a crash in the 100 block of Gulfway Drive. The wreck involved a motorcycle, driven by Addison, and a vehicle. Addison was pronounced...
No injuries reported after 5-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Boyt Road exit
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred on Monday. The wreck happened on Interstate 10 near the Boyt Road exit. Troopers believe that at 12:30 p.m. multiple vehicles were traveling east and had to slow down because a trailer caught fire, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
Beaumont church members not losing faith following fire that destroyed church building
BEAUMONT, Texas — Almost a week after the Central City Baptist Church went up in flames, church and community members gathered to worship next to the remains of their building. Decades of history went up in smoke last Monday when the building, which originally opened in the 1960s, burned.
House fire erupts in Singer, multiple departments respond
Singer, LA (KPLC) - On July 30, at 4:41 p.m., 11 firefighters responded from Ward 6 Engine 7, Service 6 and 8, and Unit 901 to a mutual aid request from Beauregard Parish Fire District 1 for a structure house fire in the Singer area, officials said. The home was...
One Injured in Two-Car Wreck South of Jasper, TX
KJAS in Jasper report that police and other emergency crews were dispatched to Bradshaw Hill, on Highway 96 about one mile south of Jasper, shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that two vehicles had collided just north of the intersection of Old Highway 8. Sergeant Shana Clark...
Man charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in crash that killed motorcycle driver
PORT ARTHUR — A man is charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in a crash that killed a motorcycle driver who worked for the city of Port Arthur, according to information Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The car collided with the motorcycle at about 11:40...
Trial for man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments set to begin soon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The trial for a man accused of shooting a victim in both their legs at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur is set to begin soon. Sean Girratana Flythe is charged with aggravated assault after a 2019 shooting left a man injured. Investigators believe Flythe was involved in a disturbance at the apartment complex that ended when police arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Groves woman charged with DWI following crash with Port Arthur police officers
PORT ARTHUR — Information below from Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS):. JEFFERSON COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Turtle Creek Drive and Anchor Drive. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that on July 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., a...
'It will be a success' | Spindletop Center hopes new mobile clinic in Kountze will help those in rural Hardin County areas
KOUNTZE, Texas — Mental health experts are confident that their efforts to bring care to more rural areas will benefit members of the Hardin County community. The Spindletop Center hosted a grand opening event for its mobile RV clinic on Tuesday. The clinic is located in front of the Hardin County Courthouse in Kountze.
Update: Elderly Beaumont man who went missing is found
Beaumont police say 83-year-old Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. has been found. Abrego-Vega Sr., of Beaumont, went missing on Friday, July 29, when he was last seen in the 8600 block of Washington. On Sunday, Beaumont police reported that Abrego-Vega Sr. had been located. Police say he suffers from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, high...
School supply event gets Orange County students ready for new school year
ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest school supply events in Southeast Texas is celebrating its ninth year of helping get students ready for the upcoming school year. "Back to School Orange" began in 2013 with a few churches and now has 40 other partners helping out according to Steven Burks.
'Thank you' | Vidor ISD graduate donates 100 school supply kits to Oak Forest Elementary
VIDOR, Texas — Officials at a Vidor elementary school are expressing their gratitude toward a former student and area gym after a generous donation. Husnain Sultan previously went to Oak Forest Elementary and graduated from the Vidor Independent School District. Sultan and WHY GYM recently donated 100 school supply kits to the students of Oak Forest.
Several Back-to-School events taking place this week across Orange County
Several free back-to-school events are scheduled to take place across the area across the next week. On Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Little Cypress Christian Academy will combine Meet the Teacher with a Back-to-School Bash. From 6:30-8 p.m., families are invited to gather outside for food and fun. Parking will be at the church next door.
Man Cleared In Case
Monday morning the Orange Police Dept. released a photo and the following information to KOGT, “During the early morning hours of June 20, 2022, an unknown male suspect climbed in through the roof of Northway shopping center and damaged the building. A camera on the property captured the suspect.”
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The collision between a car and motorcycle happened shortly before midnight Friday in the 100 block of Gulfway and Houston Avenue. Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital where he...
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 1st, 2022
Calls To Services (July 24, to July 31, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered ninety (90) calls. . Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 10 housed in Newton, 6 housed in Jasper. . Jail Bookings: Last week...
