3 Moore Reasons | Mauriceville Heritage Association planning benefit for family of 3 boys who were injured in Wednesday morning crash

Mauriceville, TX

Mauriceville Heritage Association planning benefit for family of 3 boys who were injured in Wednesday morning crash

 4 days ago
Mauriceville community holding benefit for beloved family after Orange County crash leaves 3 brothers injured

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst nightmare." A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
No injuries reported after 5-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 near Boyt Road exit

BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that occurred on Monday. The wreck happened on Interstate 10 near the Boyt Road exit. Troopers believe that at 12:30 p.m. multiple vehicles were traveling east and had to slow down because a trailer caught fire, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
House fire erupts in Singer, multiple departments respond

Singer, LA (KPLC) - On July 30, at 4:41 p.m., 11 firefighters responded from Ward 6 Engine 7, Service 6 and 8, and Unit 901 to a mutual aid request from Beauregard Parish Fire District 1 for a structure house fire in the Singer area, officials said. The home was...
SINGER, LA
One Injured in Two-Car Wreck South of Jasper, TX

KJAS in Jasper report that police and other emergency crews were dispatched to Bradshaw Hill, on Highway 96 about one mile south of Jasper, shortly after 3:00 p.m. Friday after receiving a report that two vehicles had collided just north of the intersection of Old Highway 8. Sergeant Shana Clark...
JASPER, TX
Trial for man accused of shooting victim in both legs at Louis Manor Apartments set to begin soon

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The trial for a man accused of shooting a victim in both their legs at the Louis Manor Apartments in Port Arthur is set to begin soon. Sean Girratana Flythe is charged with aggravated assault after a 2019 shooting left a man injured. Investigators believe Flythe was involved in a disturbance at the apartment complex that ended when police arrived, according to a probable cause affidavit.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
'It will be a success' | Spindletop Center hopes new mobile clinic in Kountze will help those in rural Hardin County areas

KOUNTZE, Texas — Mental health experts are confident that their efforts to bring care to more rural areas will benefit members of the Hardin County community. The Spindletop Center hosted a grand opening event for its mobile RV clinic on Tuesday. The clinic is located in front of the Hardin County Courthouse in Kountze.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
Update: Elderly Beaumont man who went missing is found

Beaumont police say 83-year-old Jesus Abrego-Vega Sr. has been found. Abrego-Vega Sr., of Beaumont, went missing on Friday, July 29, when he was last seen in the 8600 block of Washington. On Sunday, Beaumont police reported that Abrego-Vega Sr. had been located. Police say he suffers from Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, high...
BEAUMONT, TX
Several Back-to-School events taking place this week across Orange County

Several free back-to-school events are scheduled to take place across the area across the next week. On Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., Little Cypress Christian Academy will combine Meet the Teacher with a Back-to-School Bash. From 6:30-8 p.m., families are invited to gather outside for food and fun. Parking will be at the church next door.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Man Cleared In Case

Monday morning the Orange Police Dept. released a photo and the following information to KOGT, "During the early morning hours of June 20, 2022, an unknown male suspect climbed in through the roof of Northway shopping center and damaged the building. A camera on the property captured the suspect."
ORANGE, TX
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The collision between a car and motorcycle happened shortly before midnight Friday in the 100 block of Gulfway and Houston Avenue. Paramedics transported the motorcyclist to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital where he...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 1st, 2022

Calls To Services (July 24, to July 31, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) answered ninety (90) calls. . Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 10 housed in Newton, 6 housed in Jasper.    . Jail Bookings:  Last week...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
