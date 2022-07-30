LEADING OFF: Old-Timers' Day in Bronx, Kershaw at Coors

www.semoball.com
NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Sam Haggerty opened the seventh inning with a go-ahead homer, Andrés Muñoz escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Seattle Mariners hung on for a 8-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night after blowing a four-run lead. The switch-hitting Haggerty batted for left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic against left-hander Lucas Luetge (3-4) and broke a 6-6 tie by lifting a 1-0 cutter into the left-field seats. Haggerty homered two days after getting stiches above an eye, an injury sustained when he was hit by his helmet, thrown after he failed on a bunt.
HOUSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered with two RBIs in his return from the injured list to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night, hours after they acquired veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer in a trade with San Diego. Devers didn’t show any signs of rust in his return after sitting out since July 23 with inflammation in his right hamstring. He hit an RBI double in the fourth inning before hitting a tiebreaking solo homer with two outs in the sixth inning to help Boston to its third straight victory. Tommy Pham singled and scored on the double by Devers in his debut with the Red Sox after a trade from Cincinnati Monday. The trade for Hosmer comes a day after they sent catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, a move that had some players worried the team was giving up on the season.
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, the radio voice of the Dodgers for nearly seven decades, has died. He was 94.
