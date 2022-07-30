LEADING OFF: Old-Timers' Day in Bronx, Kershaw at Coors

HOUSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers homered with two RBIs in his return from the injured list to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night, hours after they acquired veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer in a trade with San Diego. Devers didn’t show any signs of rust in his return after sitting out since July 23 with inflammation in his right hamstring. He hit an RBI double in the fourth inning before hitting a tiebreaking solo homer with two outs in the sixth inning to help Boston to its third straight victory. Tommy Pham singled and scored on the double by Devers in his debut with the Red Sox after a trade from Cincinnati Monday. The trade for Hosmer comes a day after they sent catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros, a move that had some players worried the team was giving up on the season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO