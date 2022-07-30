New McCracken County sheriff and clerk sworn in

www.wpsdlocal6.com
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Authorities searching for parolee wanted in Caldwell County
Authorities have asked for the public's help with finding a parolee wanted out of Caldwell County. Lyon County deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force responded to a home on KY 93 South last week to assist Kentucky Probation and Parole officers with a search for 33-year-old Daren R. Starnes of Eddyville.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of stealing 1965 Mustang in McCracken County arrested in Carlisle County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Authorities on Monday arrested a Mayfield, Kentucky, man accused of breaking into a storage building and stealing a 1965 Ford Mustang in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office alleges that 61-year-old Dennis Wilcox broke into a storage unit on Clarkline Road and stole the...
KFVS12
McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Office collecting items for flood relief assistance
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will collect items for flood relief assistance on August 3. According to the sheriff’s office, they will be collecting items from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the McCracken County Courthouse parking lot. Some of the items needed...
wrul.com
White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County
A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Reported disturbance at courthouse lands Calvert City man in jail
Reports of a disturbance near the Caldwell County Courthouse on Monday led to a Calvert City man's arrest. Deputies spoke with the two individuals reported to be involved, and said a man, identified as 20-year-old Mason Mayes, refused to listen to multiple commands to stop yelling and approaching a woman.
KFVS12
Two-day drug investigation results in four arrested in McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD) arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in Paducah on North 34th Street. On Friday, July 29, detectives searched the apartment...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon to address Paducah Rotary Club Wednesday
PADUCAH — Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon will address the Paducah Rotary Club on Wednesday. Harmon's office says he will discus issues his administration has found in the state's unemployment insurance system, legislation he has supported and special examinations by the auditor's office. The auditor, who has also filed to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to 2020 death of Saline County man whose remains were found in Gallatin County
SALINE COUNTY, IL — An Eldorado, Illinois, woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 2020 death of a man whose body was found in Gallatin County. The victim, 32-year-old Chase Mitchell of Eldorado, which is in Saline County, was reported missing by his family in May of 2020. His body was found in early June of that year in rural Gallatin County. Illinois State Police arrested Toria Emerson that same month, as well as Troy Gwaltney and Richard Emerson, alleging that the three Eldorado residents moved Mitchell's body to Gallatin County to intentionally conceal his death.
RELATED PEOPLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Water distribution in Marion continues for the foreseeable future
MARION, KY — City of Marion Water Distribution Coordinator, Danielle Duncan, reports some residents of Marion, KY are under the impression that this is the last week of water distribution. Duncan says that's false- and she wants to make sure the public has accurate information. According to Duncan, water...
westkentuckystar.com
Eddyville man jailed after crash ends in DUI charge
A single-vehicle accident just south of Eddyville on Saturday ended in a man's arrest. Deputies responded to KY 274, where they learned 59-year-old David C. Bergman of Eddyville had lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Authorities said Bergman refused treatment, and was charged with driving under the influence and...
WKYT 27
Mayor of western Ky. town ravaged by tornado now jumping in to help flood victims
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Nearly eight months ago, help from all over the commonwealth rushed to western Kentucky to help with tornado response. Now, the people of Mayfield are returning the favor to eastern Kentucky, wasting no time to jump into action. Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan cut right to the chase...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office requests public's help to locate wanted man
MAYFIELD, KY- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is currently assisting the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police in searching for Dennis Wilcox, who is wanted out of Graves County. Wilcox was last seen just inside Carlisle County in the Beulah / Kirbyton area, after abandoning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
Fulton County battling through small numbers
PADUCAH, KY -- Fulton County is one of the smallest schools in the state of Kentucky that plays high school football. Because of that having small numbers is always an issued when getting ready for a new season. However, head coach James Bridges and his team has battled through that over the years.
wpsdlocal6.com
SouthWater boil-water advisory in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, IL — A boil-water order has been put in place for SouthWater customers in Pulaski County. The order applies to customers on Feathertail Road, east of Old Feathertail Road.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County races to enroll 100% of children as Imagination Library expands in Kentucky
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY- "You can never get enough books into the hands of enough children." Words from Dolly Parton as her Imagination Library expands in Kentucky. Local 6 visited one of the latest program headquarters in Marshall County to learn more from 'Dolly's Helpers' and the goal to enroll 100% of children ages 0-5 years.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man wanted in Graves County arrested in McCracken County, now faces drug trafficking charge
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Graves County man was arrested in McCracken County Friday on multiple charges, including drug trafficking, after the sheriff's office says he abandoned a car in a ditch and ran away from a deputy. In a late-night news release, the sheriff's office says a deputy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wish989.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Involved in Recent Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect involved in a recent shooting. Police responded to the 800 block of North Marion Street regarding a report of shots fired shortly after 5 p.m. on July 24. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 36-year-old...
wpsdlocal6.com
18-year-old Princeton man charged with murder in weekend shooting death
PRINCETON, KY — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Princeton, KY over the weekend. According to a release from the Princeton Police Department, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Mechanic Street on the evening of July 30.
KFVS12
Police: Suspect in Cape Girardeau attempted kidnapping dies before formal charges filed
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police say they identified a suspect in an attempted kidnapping investigation in June; however, the suspect died before he could be formally charged. On Sunday, June 19, police responded to the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street for a report of an attempted kidnapping. The...
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Road Crash
A wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Zachary Rosby of Fort Campbell was crossing Cadiz Road on Kentucky 1026 when it collided with an eastbound car driven by Iyanna Grubbs of Trigg County.
Comments / 0