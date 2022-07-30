ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Comic Convention expects record attendance

By Erik Waxler
 4 days ago
Everywhere you look it’s characters you’ve watched on tv or in movies, or have seen in the pages of comic books come to life.

“We homemade everything. We tried our best to get it as perfect as possible,” said Andrew Titcomb Morales who came dressed as The Flash.

His wife was dressed as Frost and said “it’s a blast.”

Gary and Shelly Howman had their 3rd date at a comic book convention.

“There’s a lot more to see and do when you are at them now then when we went. It was very small places usually,” Shelly said.

And 46 years later they are still going strong.

“My being able to put up with it and be a geek too yea,” said Shelly.

“We are definitely geeking out this weekend,” said Gary.

The event takes over much of the convention center all weekend with tens of thousands of people showing up.

Organizers expect this to be their biggest show in Tampa yet.

It’s also a great chance for area businesses like Pirate Moon Creations to sell their stuff.

“COVID and now we are back. We’ve got a bunch of stuff to do. We are trying to do as many conventions as we can locally.” said Brendan Ross.

“The families are coming out. Parents and kids. And they are raising them to be this wonderful pop culture bubble sort of thing. It’s awesome. And it’s cool to be a nerd and a geek. Whereas people got bullied for it years ago. Now, look at us! Now, look at us,” said voice actor Kyle Hebert.

The convention runs through Sunday with tickets starting at $30 each. Visit Tampa Bay Comic Con for more information.

