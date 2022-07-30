ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Breakdown of Pac-12 Media Day: Utes leading the way

By Andrea Urban, Morgan Vance
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFj0A_0gyKTqCg00

LOS ANGELES — The 2022 Pac-12 Media Day had a different energy to it. There was no shortage of storylines for the conference and for the reigning football champs, the Utah Utes.

It started with the question on every fan's mind: How much longer will the Pac-12 exist? The conference is in jeopardy of making up for the loss of its most high-profile members after UCLA and USC announced their plans to depart for the Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024.

“Nothing in this day and age of college football is shocking," Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham said. "There’s going to be more things on the horizon. I think we’re just starting to scratch the surface and there will be a major overhaul in the next 2 to 4 years.”

As for Utes, they’re focused on repeating as Pac-12 champions after winning last year for the first time in program history. That team, of course, was led by quarterback Cam Rising who earned his way to starting QB in 2021.

“It was a journey and I’m just glad I’m on the other side of it,” said Rising.

Coach Whittingham added: “Cam’s ultimate value comes with this football team is his leadership. He’s one of the best leaders to come through the program.”

Utah was picked first in the preseason polls. In 32 out of the last 61 polls, the media has gotten the winner right.

Utah begins practice Wednesday, and the season begins a month after that at the University of Florida.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
State
Florida State
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Whittingham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#College Football#The Utah Utes#Usc#The Big Ten Conference#The University Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy