Bountiful, UT

Bountiful man dies in rollover on I-70, leaving behind 5 kids

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A Utah father of five children died in a rollover crash on I-70 on Wednesday.

William D. Barnett, 51, was driving west on the freeway at milepost 164, near Green River, when the Toyota 4Runner went off the road and rolled several times, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help his surviving family, which includes his now-widowed wife and five children. Three of his daughters, between 10-16 years old, were injured in the crash, the page said.

ABC4

Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
