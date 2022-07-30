Not as hot this weekend, but storms are more likely

wach.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
DDSN Honors Breanna Green as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the YearPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
wach.com
An accident on I-77 has lanes blocked Monday morning
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — An accident on I-77 in the southbound direction has two right lanes blocked near mile marker 3. There are crews on scene working to get this incident cleared up.
wach.com
1.7 Magnitude earthquake felt in Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — The Midlands was rocked by another earthquake early Sunday morning the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reports. Officials say the earthquake was felt at 1:24 a.m. on July 31, about 3 miles east of Elgin. This only adds to the recent string of quakes in...
wach.com
South Carolina Red Cross deploys volunteers to Kentucky
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — At least 30 people are dead in Kentucky after devastating flooding. Now, a group from South Carolina is helping survivors pick up the pieces. “It’s pretty devastating down here,” said Robert Mann, a Red Cross volunteer. Robert Mann, from Gaston, and four...
wach.com
New field to host Dutch Fork's quest for reclaimed supremacy
IRMO, SC (WACH) — Out at Dutch Fork High School, the Silver Foxes are eager to kickoff the 2022 season. "Man, it's hard practicing in May and then in June and July," Head Coach Tom Knotts said. "All of those months with no carrot dangling out there. Now the carrot is out there."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
wach.com
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
wach.com
Gamecocks the syrup of choice for Anderson as he commits to South Carolina
SPARTANBURG, SC (WACH) -- For the second straight day, South Carolina football picked up a big 2023 commitment from right here in the Palmetto State. Markee Anderson, a 4-star offensive lineman from Dorman choosing to come to Columbia and play for Head Coach Shane Beamer. The 6-5, 305 pound lineman...
wach.com
Autopsy released for Lexington man killed on Ermine Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY SC (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office have released an autopsy on the 45-year-old man found dead in Shull Landscaping. Officials say Philip Jackson died of multiple self-inflicted gunshot wounds after an autopsy performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on July 30. The estranged wife...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Man found shot to death in car in Aiken county
AIKEN, SC — A man is dead after deputies say he was found in his car with multiple gun shot wounds. 22-year old Deangelo Washington was found dead in his car behind a home on Augusta Rd. According to officials, deputies responded to calls of shots fired on Jefferson...
wach.com
"He's still with us:" Local church keeps faith after fire destroys place of worship
COLUMBIA, SC — A congregation devastated after a fire tore through their church just hours after Sunday service. “It’s been a good pastoring, I got good memories up here," says Greater Faith United Missionary Baptist Church pastor, Charles Graham. More than three decades of memories - fortunately there...
wach.com
16-year-old dies from injuries after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a 16-year-old is dead following a shooting on Sunday. According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia was killed in the shooting. Deputies were called to the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive for a report of...
wach.com
Kershaw County schools short staffed, but will manage
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of school is already in the books in Kershaw County. Which also means the district is the first to start the school year facing a critical issue, many districts around the state are dealing with. We’re talking about a staffing shortage. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
Woman arrested after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Aiken County. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, a Louisville, Georgia woman was struck by a car. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Man found shot to death in...
wach.com
Armed and dangerous murder suspect wanted in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department investigators have identified a murder suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 37-year-old man earlier this summer. According to police, Obadiah Sabur-Jabbar Doctor will be charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime once located. Police...
wach.com
Deputies investigating SC shooting that sent one person to hospital
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck. Deputies say the incident happened on the 4100 block of Shorecrest Drive...
wach.com
Aiken County Coroner identifies man found fatally shot in truck
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner has identified the man who was found fatally shot in his truck on Saturday, July 30. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Community leaders discuss gun violence at symposium. Coroner Daryl Ables has identified 56-year-old Charles B. Thomas as the victim.
wach.com
Search for Lexington One superintendent continues
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — There’s less than 2 weeks until school starts in one of the biggest districts in the Midlands and there’s still no superintendent. We’re talking about Lexington One – whose superintendent stepped down at the end of June. The district is home to some prominent schools including Lexington High School, White Knoll High School and Gilbert.
wach.com
Suspect identified in Millwood Ave attempted murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department investigators say they're looking for a suspect in connection to a convenience store shooting last month. Officials say arrest warrants are out for 19-year-old Rayonne Ashford who is expected to be charged with one count each of Attempted Murder, Possession of Weapon during a Violent Crime and Breach of Peace.
wach.com
Teen arrested after fatal shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A teen has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Richland County. Deputies say 17-year-old Tahkel Wilson faces murder charges in the death of 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby. He is being charged as an adult. The arrest stems from a shooting that happened Sunday around...
wach.com
'We don't know why': Family of 16-year-old shot, killed pleads for stop to violence
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – A Columbia family is pleading with young people to put the guns down and for parents to be more involved. The call comes after a 16-year-old was shot and killed in a seemingly-quiet neighborhood over the weekend. Richland County deputies say 16-year-old Jaylin Mosby...
Comments / 0