Mariners acquire Castillo, top pitcher on market

PITTSBURGH -- The Brewers continued a bullpen makeover late Monday with a trade for hard-throwing Rangers right-hander Matt Bush. The Brewers sent left-handed pitching prospect Antoine Kelly, their No. 16 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and utility man Mark Mathias to Texas for the 36-year-old Bush, the former shortstop and No. 1 overall Draft pick who has a troubled past but is excelling this season as a high-leverage reliever. He will augment a Brewers bullpen that will have quite a different look on Tuesday night against the Pirates.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO