Mariners acquire Castillo, top pitcher on market

Padres finalize deal with Nats to land Soto, Bell
The Padres, you may have noticed, are going for it. They're all in. After the week they’ve had, this much should be very clear: It’s World Series or bust in San Diego. General manager A.J. Preller -- who swung one blockbuster after another in building a contending roster -- has finalized his biggest coup yet:
Braves acquire Adrianza from Nats, DFA Canó
ATLANTA -- Ehire Adrianza is returning to Atlanta with the hope of once again helping the Braves win a World Series title. The Braves acquired Adrianza from the Nationals in exchange for Trey Harris on Monday afternoon. Atlanta created a roster spot by designating Robinson Canó for assignment.
Busy Braves acquire Grossman, also land Odorizzi
ATLANTA -- Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos’ tireless approach led to a couple late-night deals on Monday, satisfying his desire to add insurance to his rotation and address Adam Duvall’s absence in left field. The Braves announced they acquired veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Tigers...
Castillo joins Mariners in NY, set for debut Wednesday
NEW YORK -- Luis Castillo arrived at Yankee Stadium on Monday eager to meet his new teammates and inject himself in the thick of a playoff chase. Yet before diving into scouting reports for his Seattle debut on Wednesday, manager Scott Servais wanted the skinny on Castillo’s famed dreadlocks, clad in matching dye for his time with the Reds.
A's acquire 4 Yanks prospects for Montas, Trivino
The A's hit a reset button this spring by trading away a handful of stars with an eye towards the future. Holding one of the marquee names of the 2022 Trade Deadline in Frankie Montas, the rebuild continued on Monday, with the right-hander going to the Yankees along with reliever Lou Trivino for four Minor Leaguers.
Astros acquire Mancini from O's in 3-team trade
ARLINGTON -- Trey Mancini stood alone just outside the third-base dugout at Globe Life Field. As news trickled out, a few coaches and gameday staffers approached for hugs. Mancini then made his way out to the visitors’ bullpen to say goodbye to more of his teammates and the only club he’s called home.
Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels
The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
From 'caveman' swing to historic debut for Outman
DENVER -- When James Outman was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, the 25-year-old outfielder and the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect was asked a multitude of standard questions for a ballplayer on the precipice of making his Major League debut. He was asked what time he got the call, who he told right away, how the trip was to join the club, etc.
Reds send Pham to Boston for PTBNL
MIAMI -- It didn't take long for Tommy Pham to make a strong impression behind the scenes during his brief tenure as the Reds' left fielder. Pham wasn't having his best season, but his right-handed bat and postseason experience still drew the interest of clubs. • Deadline special:...
What it means to be in 1st place entering August
It’s August, the beginning of the stretch run. The Home Run Derby and All-Star Game have passed, the Trade Deadline is Tuesday and playoff-implication baseball is about to take center stage. It might feel like if a team isn’t in playoff position right now, it could be time to...
Brewers send Hader to Padres in 5-player deal
PITTSBURGH -- Sometimes it seemed as if Josh Hader, already twice traded as a prospect, appeared in more trade rumors than in ballgames for the Brewers while winning three National League Reliever of the Year Awards and making four NL All-Star teams. But now he’s actually been dealt.
Bush deal further helps bolster Brewers' bullpen
PITTSBURGH -- The Brewers continued a bullpen makeover late Monday with a trade for hard-throwing Rangers right-hander Matt Bush. The Brewers sent left-handed pitching prospect Antoine Kelly, their No. 16 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and utility man Mark Mathias to Texas for the 36-year-old Bush, the former shortstop and No. 1 overall Draft pick who has a troubled past but is excelling this season as a high-leverage reliever. He will augment a Brewers bullpen that will have quite a different look on Tuesday night against the Pirates.
Trade for Siri gives Rays boost in center field
ST. PETERSBURG – With Kevin Kiermaier sidelined for the season and Manuel Margot out for at least a few more weeks, the Rays believe they found an upgrade in center field on Monday by acquiring Jose Siri from the Astros as part of a three-team trade that cost them two well-regarded pitching prospects.
Could Tigers deal their ace?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As Tarik Skubal wrapped up his postgame quotes following his Wednesday afternoon start against the Padres at Comerica Park, he interjected a comment unprompted as reporters began to walk away.
Pirates send Quintana to Cards in 4-player trade
PITTSBURGH -- As José Quintana walked off the mound in the sixth inning of Friday’s intrastate matchup against the Phillies, he was greeted with a thunderous standing ovation by those in attendance at PNC Park. The crowd knew the circumstances. Quintana did, too. He played coy when asked about the reception after the game, but he knew.
D-backs get INF Rivera from Royals for Weaver on busy day
CLEVELAND -- A lot happened on the field during the D-backs’ 6-5, 11-inning loss to the Guardians on Monday night at Progressive Field, but with less than 24 hours until the Trade Deadline, there was a lot happening off of it as well involving Arizona. There were new faces...
3 things to watch in final hours before Deadline
The final countdown is on to the Trade Deadline, as executives continue to work the phones right up until Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. That countdown began in earnest on Monday with the Padres trading for four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Brewers. That kicked off a flurry of action, with the Yankees acquiring A's ace Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino and the Astros getting Orioles slugger Trey Mancini.
For fan favorite Phillips, Rays tenure was 'heck of a time'
ST. PETERSBURG – On Saturday, the Rays recognized Brett Phillips’ nearly lifelong connection to the franchise while Phillips showed what playing for his hometown team meant to him. Before Tampa Bay’s 6-4 win over Cleveland, thousands of the 22,756 fans filing into Tropicana Field put on giveaway Devil...
The most traded player ever got dealt AGAIN
Baseball players are a well-traveled bunch. They get moved 2,000 miles in one day, twice in one afternoon or, sometimes, dealt halfway across the country for 1,000 pounds of catfish. But one MLB player has been swapped in more deals than any other. He's played in less than 15 seasons...
Grossman dealt to Braves for pitching prospect
MINNEAPOLIS -- For the first time in three years, Robbie Grossman is headed back to a playoff race. For the first time in his career, it’ll be in the National League. The Tigers have traded the veteran outfielder to the Braves for left-handed pitching prospect Kris Anglin. The deal...
