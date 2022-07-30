ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Why would Russians care to interfere with St. Pete politics? Experts say there are several reasons

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtsp.com

Comments / 13

General Obvious
3d ago

Can we focus on the real problem for just a few minutes please? Russia has an economy the size of Texas. They’re only a threat from a nuclear standpoint. China on the other hand has that going for them and has over taken the US economically. They’re the real danger to America and the current leadership seems to be in bed with them. Let’s stop talking Russia, Russia, Russia, and start talking China, China, China. Wake up folks!

Reply(3)
14
Mr. Lahey
3d ago

The left always accuses others of what they (the left) are doing. This is to stir the pot, keep the Russia propaganda narrative going and to keep lower level DOJ agents busy.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Pinellas officials say election integrity is intact as Uhuru leaders double-down on defense of Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Elections officials in Pinellas County are working to re-assure the public that the election system is safe. FOX 13 spoke with the Pinellas County deputy election supervisor, Dustin Chase, Monday following Friday’s bomb-shell indictment revealing an ongoing Russian operation allegedly to interfere with U.S. and local elections, possibly in coordination with the local chapter of the Uhuru movement.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

FBI: Russia spreads propaganda through Uhuru house

A Russian foreign agent was involved in spreading false information and influencing city politics in St. Petersburg, Florida, according to the FBI. Officials did not specify which local political group was involved, but Uhuru leaders later confirmed it was their group referenced in the indictment.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
cltampa.com

St. Petersburg renters will host 'emergency sleep-in' protest at city hall to demand rent control

In response to skyrocketing rents in St. Petersburg, tenants are organizing an overnight "emergency sleep-in protest" at city hall to demand rent control. A number of groups, including St. Petersburg Tenants Union, Faith in Florida, St. Petersburg Tri-Partisan Canvas and PSL Tampa Bay are hosting the sleep-in event, which will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 3, and will last until Thursday's city council meeting the next morning.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Deadly revenge case in court

Tampa prosecutors say a woman plotted and executed the murder of a Dover mother and then tried to pin it on her ex-boyfriend, who she also had killed. She's now facing several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.
DOVER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Baker
Person
Rick Kriseman
995qyk.com

Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year?

Why Has Hillsborough County Lost 1,800 Teachers In Last Year? Hillsborough County is one of the regions biggest employers. Losing almost 2,000 employees in a year would devastate any traditional business, right? But, this business, is our kids. Superintendent Addison Davis says “Throughout the state and nation, the great resignation is in front of us.” ” It’s been difficult times, but we’re trying to work through it every single day.” They currently have 700 vacancies and 15,000 kids in need of certified teachers. Source TBBJ.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida pain management clinic ordered closed

FLORIDA – A Tampa-area pain management clinic has been ordered closed by a federal court, and the clinic’s owners have been ordered to pay civil penalties associated with alleged violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to a statement by...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County passes Tenants Bill of Rights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a 5-2 vote, local leaders passed a “Tenants Bill of Rights” Tuesday in Pinellas County, a county spokesperson confirmed. The Pinellas County Commission’s ordinance means landlords will soon be mandated to give 60 days’ notice when raising rent more than 5 percent in an annual lease renewal. There will be a 30-day required notice for leases that are 3-12 months in length. Tenants in month-to-month living situations have the right to 15 days’ notice.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Fbi#Russians#Uhuru Movement#The University Of Tampa#Ford
Axios Tampa Bay

Major cannabis player moves from Seattle to Tampa

Kush.com is crowning itself king of Florida's cannabis scene.Driving the news: Just ahead of putting on the state's biggest cannabis-centric trade show, the wholesale cannabis and hemp marketplace tells Axios it's moving its company headquarters from Seattle to Tampa's Embarc Collective.Kush recently acquired Tampa-based TradeCraft Origin, a cannabis brand strategy firm, and named its founder, John Lynch, Kush's new CEO. Tech entrepreneur and investor Steve MacDonald, the company's new board chairman and a general partner in the Florida Funders VC, gave $2 million to Kush's ongoing funding round, the company tells Axios.Why it matters: Kush will have a major grip...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa church urges community to vote in August primary

TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday morning, Allen Temple AME Church held a family and friends day for their back-to-school bash. The church donated shoes to people in need, but they also used the event to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The church, along with groups from across...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy