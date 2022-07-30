ORDER OF PROTECTION: Judge won’t allow toddler’s positive drug test result into evidence

www.fox46.com
Tina
3d ago
There should not be drugs in a toddler's system. Obviously it was at dad's (as he failed his drug test). If the dad wants to smoke it's whatever, but don't do it around a child!!!!!
Reply
5
Jon Doe
3d ago
Sorry. But petty parents is too common. The father has a right to see his son even if he has smoked weed. This girl is no Saint by any means.
Reply
4
Christy Hedrick
3d ago
the kids should NOT have drugs in his system! But the parents are gonna have to share this child. they are BOTH his parents. he needs Mom & Dad!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy a Day Trip to One of These Hand-Picked Wineries Near CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
Related
Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba County Man Arrested For Opioid Trafficking
CATAWBA CO., N.C. — Deputies have arrested and charged a Catawba County man for trafficking in opioids. On Sunday, July 31st, investigators stopped a car traveling along Highway 16 South for a window tint violation. This car was being driven by 43-year-old Patrick Havens, according to a news release.
Iredell County teacher charged with statutory rape of student
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County teacher is facing multiple charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a student, deputies said. Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, is charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and sexual activity with a student. Iredell County deputies first learned of Bailey's alleged relationship on July 20.
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New North Carolina laws: Will your court record be expunged? Are you in a bar?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We are a month into a new fiscal year, but because the General Assembly remained in session beyond its beginning on July 1, some laws or changes in laws in North Carolina took effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1. If you think they deal with Medicaid expansion or medical marijuana or […]
carolinajournal.com
Common Cause sues to allow unaffiliated voters to serve on N.C. elections board
Common Cause and four individuals are suing in federal court to throw out a state law that blocks unaffiliated voters from serving on the N.C. State Board of Elections. Unaffiliated voters outnumber Democrats and Republicans in N.C. registration. Left-of-center activist group Common Cause has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a...
police1.com
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
WLTX.com
Family of man killed by former North Carolina officer say his death was a homicide
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord man's death at the hands of a fired Concord police officer at a car dealership in February should be considered a homicide, attorneys representing the man's family said Monday. Brandon Combs died on Feb. 13 when he was shot multiple times while attempting to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland County casino under federal investigation
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after family members of two South Carolina lawmakers were linked to it. Documents show the brother of Rep. James Clyburn and the husband of former Gov. Nikki Haley were given shares of Kings Mountain Equipment Supply LLC.
jocoreport.com
Stein’s New Federal Lawsuit Seeks To Head Off N.C. Punishment Based On 2020 Election Ad Dispute
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is going to federal court to have a 91-year-old state law declared unconstitutional. The suit stems from a 2020 campaign ad challenged as false by Stein’s general election opponent. “This is an action for declaratory judgment and injunction by Plaintiffs who have been subjected...
'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered
CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 30th
The active inmates in Mecklenburg County for July 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More arrests made involving Charlotte dangerous bike groups
Two suspects were arrested following an incident involving a large bike group near Camp North End this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
WUSA
NC sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, shoots him to death
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
Sheriff: Woman intent on revenge set fire to wrong house
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.
Beagles settling into NC foster homes after rescue from Virginia breeding facility
Federal investigators cited Envigo for dozens of animal welfare violations. The Department of Justice intervened to help get the beagles into the care of the Humane Society of the United States, and the dogs are now going to rescues around the country, including Triangle Beagle Rescue.
parentherald.com
Charlotte Woman Whose Baby Died Sues Abbott Alleging its Milk is Dangerous to Premature Babies
A woman from Charlotte has filed a lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories, the makers of Similac. The lawsuit alleged that Similac is dangerous to premature babies. Brianna Anthony, the mom, also alleged that Similac caused her three-month-old daughter's death. Anthony claimed she gave birth to Reign in June 2021 at only...
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
FOX Carolina
North Carolina announces grant to expand internet access to 11 Counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that more than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across the state will get access to high-speed internet thanks to recent grants. The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) awarded the following Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology...
Comments / 7