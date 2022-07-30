Schuylkill County Brewfest underway

www.wnep.com
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It was the perfect summer evening to enjoy the 96th Annual Pocono Mountain Carnival in Monroe County. The carnival, which is a major fundraiser for the Pocono Mountain Volunteer Fire Company, features all the summer favorites, including sweet corn on the cob, funnel cakes, and sausage sandwiches.
SCRANTON, Pa. — It's National Night out and National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, and in Lackawanna County, it's a veteran's birthday. And he's celebrating quite the milestone, he turned 103 years old Tuesday. Morris Kashuba is a resident at the Gino Merli Veterans Center in Scranton, and the staff...
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Even though there are only a few weeks of summer left, mosquitoes are still a concern. According to the Department of Environmental Protection, there are several counties across Pennsylvania where West Nile virus has been found. In northeastern and central Pennsylvania, that includes Luzerne, Lackawanna, Schuylkill,...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It won't be long before heat waves are a thing of the past and our focus turns to snow storms. PennDOT wants to be ready when the first flakes start to fly. It's looking for plow truck drivers, dispatchers, mechanics, maintenance people, and more-- all geared toward working during the upcoming winter.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania lottery retailers sold winning tickets in Lackawanna County. While it may not have been the Mega Millions jackpot, someone in our area made out with some cash after Friday's drawing. A ticket sold at Joe's Kwik Marts on Keyser Avenue in Scranton matched...
Hundreds of craft beer connoisseurs descending upon downtown Pottsville on Saturday. People filled Centre Street on Saturday for the annual Schuylkill County Brew Fest. Organized by Pilger Ruh Brewing and Cousin Dave Entertainment, the event brought together dozens of craft brewers and vendors. This year the event also including live...
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
SCRANTON, Pa. — The sound of revving engines is beckoning bikers from near and far to ride into Lackawanna County this weekend. Organizer Janiece Montes is a passenger, not a rider, but she loves bikes and cars and decided stand-alone "bike nights" weren't enough. "I was like, wow, we're...
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Angeli Hall at Lackawanna College is now declared unsafe for human occupancy after a broken water line flooded the basement of the theater Monday morning. The building along Vine Street in Scranton was evacuated, and the utilities shut off. Newswatch 16 found signs on the...
PITTSTON, Pa. — They may have come for the cornhole, but they stayed for the beverages. Susquehanna Brewing Company hosted the Keystone State Games Cornhole Tournament Sunday in Luzerne County. Players of all ages traveled from across the state to play, all with hopes of taking home a gold...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host a hiring event at their Highway Maintenance Office at 970 East Main Street, Schuylkill Haven today, Tuesday, August 2nd from 10 AM to 2 PM. The event will include onsite interviews with job offers. Those interested in a career with PennDOT are...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A business serving customers a smile and some sweets is closing after decades of business in Schuylkill County. Plain and Fancy Donut Shop in Schuykill Haven will shut its doors along with its farmers markets locations. The owners say after 60 years, it's time to...
MOSCOW, Pa. — A helmet and a hug from his helper Anthony is all Jake Hart needs to get going on his custom training bicycle. Jake is one of forty riders from northeastern PA who signed up for "I Can Bike." The week-long program held at North Pocono Middle...
A co-owner of several of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most popular sushi and hibachi restaurants has passed away, according to the Luzern
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday a PA Lottery retailer in Lackawanna County sold a winning Mega Millions® with a Megaplier® ticket worth $2 million. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, Joe’s Kwik Marts, on 701 North Keyser Avenue in Scranton sold a lucky consumer a $2 million winning Mega Millions ticket. The winning ticket matched all […]
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day at Monroe County Meals on Wheels. The organization near Stroudsburg feeds more than 150 seniors a day. But when August rolls around, things pick up even more. "Since our inception in 1972 we delivered over 2,400,000 meals to homebound and...
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — There is always a new beer on tap at Barley Creek Brewing Company near Tannersville. Barley Creek Director of Brewing Matt Doughty said there is something for everyone. "We try to do it at least 3-4 times a month but were brewing 3-4 times a week...
BERWICK, Pa. — A healthcare provider in our area is looking for workers. Geisinger will host a job fair this week in Columbia County. They want to hire registered nurses, medical assistants, and other positions for their locations in northeastern and central PA. The job fair will be held...
The Manor in Lewisburg features the highest quality materials, the most stunning craftsmanship, and exceptional architectural design, now available for sale. This home located at 225 Highfields Ln, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne M Lusk – Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 717.271.9339) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Lewisburg.
MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
