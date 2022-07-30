ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Local financial advisor offers advice on what you should do if you win the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot

By Vallery Maravi
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssnJU_0gyKSU1100

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – What would life be like if you won the Mega Millions Jackpot? The Mega Millions Jackpot is now up to $1.28 Billion making it the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot in history.

KTVE spoke with Michael J. Fulco, a local financial advisor with over 30 years of experience, who says not to make any fast decisions and focus on your long-term goals.

“The first thing I would do is take that ticket, and I would take a million pictures of it. And I would put it in a lot of different places, and make sure you don’t lose it. Then, try not to tell everybody because the second you let the news out, there are going to be a lot of people at your front door with their hands out, and you won’t be able to concentrate on what you really need to do.”

But most importantly, Fulco says, is to get a team of financial experts.

“Get an investment advisor. Get a tax attorney. And you are going to talk to the people who are going to pay you. And then, you probably are going to make some decisions on how you want to be paid, whether you want to be paid in lump sum or in an annuity payout.”

KTVE asked locals how they would manage the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot.

“Wow, man, I can’t imagine. But, personally, I would take care of my family, my mom especially, my brothers and sisters. And after that, I’ll just get ghost and move out of the country,” said Frankie Powell, a resident.

“I would definitely put myself through school, I’m kinda supporting myself. probably invest in the rest and definitely help my sister out with her infant that she just had, my niece,” said Kylie, another resident.

“I will go to college first, and then definitely check out some concerts and finish my college career,” said Savannah, another local.

Fulco advises being private after winning the lottery.

“Try to calm down. Try not to tell anybody until you get all your documents in a row.”

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: The Fat Doctor

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dr. Daven Spires, or The Fat Doctor, joined Ashley Doughty and discussed what The Fat Doctor is, information about fats, health and weight loss. To learn more watch the video posted above.
WEST MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisor#Mega Millions#Brothers And Sisters#The Mega Millions Jackpot
MyArkLaMiss

FOX 14 Your Morning News: Donations and Donuts

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 6, 2022, from 9 AM to 11 AM, Freedom Bible Church-Twin Cities will host a Donations and Donuts event. The event will be located at 813 Montgomery Avenue in West Monroe, La. For more information, be sure to watch the conversation above.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KNOE TV8

El Dorado builds a future with education

On Point Global victims to receive $102M in refunds - clipped version. Jo Ann Deal from the BBB in the studio talks scam victims receiving refunds. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 23 hours ago. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Summer Spectacular Team Penning...
EL DORADO, AR
WJTV 12

Quinton Tellis trial in death of ULM student rescheduled

LOUISIANA (WJTV) – The date for Quinton Tellis’ trial in the 2015 stabbing death of a University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) graduate student has been rescheduled. The Clarion Ledger reported the trial will begin on August 29. The case will be tried in front of a judge. Tellis was indicted in 2019 on a second-degree […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: 2022 Battle of the Badges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Former Monroe Fire Department Chief J.R. Moore and Santana Mitchell of the Rocky Branch Volunteer Fire Department joined Ashley Doughty to discuss the 2022 Battle of the Badges. For more information, watch the video posted above.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Trial delayed for man accused of killing Taiwanese woman

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana trial has been delayed again for a man accused of fatally stabbing a Taiwanese woman who had just received a graduate degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The Monroe News-Star reports that 33-year-old Quinton Tellis is now scheduled […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

NBC 10 News Today: Adopt a Pet

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Are you looking to adopt a pet? Today, we are looking at some pets at the Union County Animal Protection Society that is looking for a forever home! If you would like to adopt one of the animals in the video player above, call UCAPS at 870-862-0502 or visit them in person […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues boil advisory for Tallulah

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System announced a boil advisory for its customers in Tallulah, La. The advisory concentrates on the following locations: Myers Road Goose Hollow Road Fusilier Road Mitchner Road Lingefelt Road Guice Road Pond Road McPherson Road Little Creek Road The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue […]
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man dies in Ouachita Parish crash

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, just after 8 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 34 north of Louisiana Highway 557. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 67-year-old William F. Guraedy of West Monroe, La. The investigation revealed that Guraedy’s 2007 GMC […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“Check under my mattress”: Parole residence check lands Monroe man and woman behind bars for drug and gun offenses

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 28, 2022, Louisiana Probation and Parole Agents arrived on the 300 block of South McGuire Street in Monroe, La. to conduct a routine residence check for 30-year-old Keith Wheeler. At the residence, agents made contact with Keith and 29-year-old Courtney […]
KNOE TV8

El Dorado community offers support for students, teachers

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Parents and teachers are struggling as prices rise for back-to-school supplies and clothes. Jennifer Lee, the El Dorado School District’s Special Programs Director, understands how parents and teachers are on a tight budget. A few years ago, the district decided to do something to help.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy