Cherokee Nation withdraws from North Pointe

Cherokee Nation announces $1,000,000 relief program to help Cherokee ranchers
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million relief program to help Cherokee ranchers. The “Relief for Cherokee Ranchers” program will support Cherokee Ranchers in the Cherokee Nation Reservation with the hay shortage during the current irregular drought.
New Tulsa turnpike nears completion after two years of construction
TULSA, Okla. — After nearly two years of actual construction work, but more than half of a century of land acquisitions, a new turnpike in west Tulsa will open within the next month. The Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa that will primarily run through the Berryhill community is set...
New homes coming to Muskogee to help fill critical need
The Walnut Creek subdivision is bringing 40 new homes to the city. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman says it’s the first market rate subdivision built in the city in 30 years.
Tulsa residents concerned as city flushes hydrant for weeks
TULSA, Okla. — At the intersection of East 2nd Street and South 80th East Avenue, near Admiral and Memorial, there is no shortage of water. It is quite the sight to see for people driving through. “People are out here washing clothes in it,” said Lakeisha Carrol. Jim...
Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
A Place to Gather
TULSA, OKLA. – Tulsa’s Gathering Place is a nearly 100-acre park along the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Okla. The primary access to the park is South John William’s Way which is just south of 26th Place. The park joins the River Parks East Trail and has multiple access points, depending on what part of the park you want to visit. The park is free to the public.
Cherokee Nation Working On Nearly 50 Construction Projects Across 14 Counties
The Cherokee Nation is working on nearly 50 projects across the tribe’s 14 county reservation. This is considered an unprecedented number of projects for the tribe. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says one of the biggest challenges is getting contractors to do the skilled labor. Recruitment events...
Wagoner County votes to lift burn ban
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County announced today that the burn ban has been lifted, effective immediately. This was voted on by the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners. The ban was previously set to expire August 8.
Cherokee Nation calendar of events for August
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation will host several events in the month of August, including traditional games demonstrations, a stickball tournament, and three meetings for at-large citizens. August 1. Sam Hider Health Center will be holding a blood drive at 859 E. Melton Drive in Jay. This event is...
LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa burns down
TULSA, Okla. — Yellow Brick Road (YBR) Pub, an LGBT-friendly bar in midtown Tulsa, burned down on Friday morning. YBR Pub has been a fixture bar in the Tulsa LGBTQ+ community for years. Now, it sits closed and boarded up on east 15th Street. Tulsa firefighters responded and put...
Novavax now available through Tulsa Health Department
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available through the Tulsa Health Department. The recently approved Novavax vaccine is for adults aged 18 and older and is a two-dose, protein-based vaccine, similar to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines. It was approved for emergency use by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fire destroys midtown Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters say a midtown Tulsa home was likely destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday. The fire started in the basement of an older home near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue before 3 a.m. Tulsa firefighters said when they arrived to the home, the...
Tulsa Community College, Cox partner to provide small business leadership academy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cox Communications and Tulsa Community College announced on July 25 that they have partnered together to host the Cox Small Business Leadership Academy. This is to provide continuing education and leadership development for the benefit of diverse small businesses in Oklahoma. Cox will sponsor all...
Tulsa Woman Says Apartment Complex Won't Fix Her AC Unit
With more extreme heat expected this week, one Tulsa woman is desperate for help because she says her apartment complex won’t fix her broken AC unit. Hailey Olmstead is frustrated because, she says, management at the Cascades at Southern Hills Apartments have refused all her requests to fix her AC.
Saint Francis named best hospital in Oklahoma by US News & World Report
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa was named No. 1 in Oklahoma in the 2022-23 Best Hospital Rankings by U.S. News & World Report. This year is the sixth year Saint Francis Hospital has been recognized by the report. In addition to the Best Hospital ranking,...
Beam me up, Okie
Shaped like a flying saucer, this Tulsa, Oklahoma, home will transport you. The top floor, accessible by elevator, reveals panoramic views of the beautiful skyline. Built in 2005, the so-called “‘spaceship”’ house is a truly modern spectacle. It features an open floor plan, two bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s listed by Angela Barnett of Chinowth & Cohen — and the price was recently cut to $350,000.
OEA, TPS warn of impact staffing shortages could have on your student
TULSA, Okla. — This school year could be the start of a years-long problem of staffing shortages, according to the Oklahoma Education Association. Hundreds of openings at public schools across the state still need to be filled, according to Katherine Bishop, president of OEA. "We're getting ready to enter...
Man Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Tulsa Day Center
Tulsa Police have arrested a man tied to a shooting that took place in downtown Tulsa in December of 2021. Officers arrested Wendell Clark on Monday after they say he shot at a man, but missed and ended up shooting the Day Center. Police say after the shooting both Clark and the victim left the scene.
How local organizations are helping ease the stress of school shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For families struggling to make ends meet, school shopping is an added burden that may not fit the budget. When students go to school without supplies, some teachers try to fill in the gap. The Pencil Box is making sure that isn't coming out of their pocket.
